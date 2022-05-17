Albert Wayne Kimbrough

Dolores E. Pennel, 98, Joplin, passed away on Monday, May 9, 2022 at Spring River Christian Village. She was born March 6, 1924 in Monett daughter of the late Claude Stubblefield and Jayne (Varner) Stubblefield. She grew up in Monett and graduated from Monett High School. On March 4, 1944 she married John Chester “Chet” Pennel in Aurora, and the couple moved to Joplin in 1952. She worked as office manager for Dr. E.O. Martin for several years and then at Oak Hill Hospital for 17 years working on insurance for the hospital. She was a longtime member of Connor Avenue Baptist Church and then Joplin Heights Baptist Church.

