Aurora, MO

Albert Wayne Kimbrough

Lawrence County Record
 2 days ago

Albert Wayne Kimbrough, 81, of Aurora, passed away Monday, May 9, 2022, at the...

lawrencecountyrecord.com

Lawrence County Record

Josephus (Joe) Madewell

Josephus (Joe) Madewell, 84, of Aurora passed away in his home May 14, 2022 while under the care of Good Shephard Hospice. He was born Nov. 9, 1937 in Stone County to Joe and Georgia (Medlin) Madewell. He married Linda Wheeler on June 20, 1959 in the home of Reverend Cecil Daniels of Willard.
AURORA, MO
Lawrence County Record

Aurora’s Young accused of murder, burglary in Springfield

Series of death threat texts foreshadow killing; suspect currently in Greene County Jail, in court May 18. An Aurora man was arrested after he allegedly shot and killed a man in Springfield. James Lee Young, 29, is charged with second-degree murder in the death of Johnny Hipol, 30, of Springfield.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
Lawrence County Record

Dolores E. Pennel

Dolores E. Pennel, 98, Joplin, passed away on Monday, May 9, 2022 at Spring River Christian Village. She was born March 6, 1924 in Monett daughter of the late Claude Stubblefield and Jayne (Varner) Stubblefield. She grew up in Monett and graduated from Monett High School. On March 4, 1944 she married John Chester “Chet” Pennel in Aurora, and the couple moved to Joplin in 1952. She worked as office manager for Dr. E.O. Martin for several years and then at Oak Hill Hospital for 17 years working on insurance for the hospital. She was a longtime member of Connor Avenue Baptist Church and then Joplin Heights Baptist Church.
JOPLIN, MO
Lawrence County Record

Thomas Franklin Cartmell

Thomas Franklin Cartmell, 73, of Wentworth passed away on Thursday May 5, 2022 at Landmark Hospital in Joplin. He was born April 10, 1949 in Kansas City to William “Cart” and Audrey (Wiley) Cartmell, who preceded him in death. He spent most of his childhood living in Kansas...
WENTWORTH, MO
Lawrence County Record

Earnestine Smith

Earnestine Smith, 77, of Crane daughter of Melton Oren and Alta Ivawn (Cloud) Cutbirth, was born on July 4, 1944 in Ponce De Leon and departed this life on May 10, 2022. Smith was a lifelong resident of the area, married Harry Smith on April 28, 1965, was a resort head housekeeper and a seamstress.
CRANE, MO
Lawrence County Record

Duster Disaster

A Thrush S2R-H80 crop duster plane crashed in a field in Aurora on Thursday, May 12, after it struck power lines near the intersection of Lawrence 1200 and Highway 60. Pilot Arne Rohme, of Miller was seriously injured in the crash and was reported to have been life flighted to Mercy Hospital in Springfield. However, Aaron Siegrist, chief of the Aurora Rural Fire Protection District, predicted Rohme would recover from his injuries.
AURORA, MO
Lawrence County Record

Miller softball completes the triple crown with district championship

How often does a school win a district championship? One can argue pretty often. How often does a school win two district championships in girls’ competition in the same school year? Its uncommon, but has happened. How many schools can say they won district championships in the three major girls sports in the same year? Very few. After an 18-12 win over Exeter, Miller has completed the girls triple crown winning district titles in volleyball, basketball and softball.
MILLER, MO

