The Rock teases ‘big announcements’ for XFL with league founded by Vince McMahon targeting comeback next year

By Sunni Upal
 4 days ago
THE ROCK has hinted at some 'big announcements' for the XFL's return next year.

Wrestling legend Dwayne Johnson confirmed on Instagram that the league is coming back in 2023 after three years out.

The Rock has teased 'big announcements' for the XFL this week Credit: AFP
He recently opened the Super Bowl in Los Angeles with a rousing speech at the 50-yard line Credit: Reuters

WWE boss Vince McMahon brought the league back in 2020 having initially put on the show in 2001.

But the pandemic forced XFL bosses to close down operations before a bankruptcy was filed.

Hollywood icon Johnson stepped in to buy the league later in the year and now has his eyes set on bringing it back in 2023.

He said on Instagram: "Call me crazy, which many do. There’s something cool and special in the air about our XFL launch in 2023.

"We have legendary head coaches who have all competed and achieved greatness on hallowed football grounds.

"Soon, our XFL organization will humbly take the fields in stadiums all across our great country.

"We will turn dreams into reality and deliver great football for the fans.

"BIG XFL announcements coming this week."

Dates have yet to be confirmed but a February 18 start date - the week after the Super Bowl - has been rumored.

The Rock recently appeared at the Super Bowl at SoFi Stadium.

He stood at the 50-yard line before kickoff to welcome the NFL's end of season spectacular back to Los Angeles after 30 years.

