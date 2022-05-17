ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Guardians manager Francona still sidelined with COVID-19

By TOM WITHERS
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PSPMa_0fhIb2up00
Cleveland Guardians manager Terry Francona calls for a relief pitcher during the fifth inning in the second game of the team's baseball doubleheader against the Chicago White Sox, Wednesday, April 20, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)

CLEVELAND (AP) — Guardians manager Terry Francona missed his fourth consecutive game on Tuesday after testing positive for COVID-19 last week.

Francona and most of his coaching staff were forced to return from the team’s trip to Chicago and Minnesota after an outbreak in Cleveland’s clubhouse. The series finale against the White Sox was postponed shortly after Francona’s positive test.

First baseman Josh Naylor also remains out following his positive test on Friday.

Pitching coach Carl Willis, who is filling in as manager while Francona recovers, said he has spoken with the 63-year-old several times.

“He’s feeling much better,” Willis said before the Guardians opened a two-game series against the Cincinnati Reds. “I think he’s ready. Again, it’s just a matter of when his numbers or the negative tests come in that he’s cleared to rejoin us. But he’s feeling much better.”

Francona missed most of the past two seasons with serious health issues.

The Guardians did get back hitting coach Chris Valaika, one of five members of Francona’s staff to test positive. Bench coach DeMarl Hale, first-base coach Sandy Alomar and third-base coach Mike Sarbaugh are still out.

“They’re all feeling much much better,” Willis said. “A couple of them have been asymptomatic. There are protocols in place that we have to get to these numbers or consecutive negative test until they can rejoin us. Again, that’s a fluid situation. I certainly hope they’re cleared soon.”

___

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Tempers flare as Yankees beat White Sox

NEW YORK (AP) — On a steamy afternoon that saw yet another dustup between Josh Donaldson and the White Sox, DJ LeMahieu hit an early grand slam and the New York Yankees beat Chicago 7-5 in a contentious contest Saturday. A week after they scrapped in Chicago when Tim...
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Sports
Cleveland, OH
Sports
City
Cincinnati, OH
City
Cleveland, IL
Cleveland, OH
Coronavirus
Local
Ohio Coronavirus
Local
Illinois Health
City
Chicago, IL
City
Cleveland, OH
Local
Illinois Sports
Cleveland, OH
Health
Local
Illinois Coronavirus
Chicago, IL
Sports
Chicago, IL
Health
Chicago, IL
Coronavirus
Local
Ohio Health
ESPN

Former NBA, Michigan State star Adreian Payne shot, killed

ORLANDO, Fla. --  Adreian Payne, a former Michigan State basketball standout and NBA player, has died in a shooting. He was 31. The Orange County Sheriffs Office said deputies responded to a shooting at 1:34 a.m. Monday when Payne was identified and taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.
MICHIGAN STATE
Luay Rahil

The richest person in Detroit, Michigan

Five billionaires consider Michigan their home, and none is more famous than Dan Gilbert. In 1985, he co-founded Quicken Loans, the largest mortgage lender in the country. He also owns the NBA's Cleveland Cavaliers and wrote one of the most famous letters in the world criticizing LeBron James after leaving Cleveland and playing in Miami.
DETROIT, MI
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Longtime Wife Of Kirk Herbstreit

ESPN college football analyst Kirk Herbstreit is going to have a crazy fall. The former Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback will be covering both college football and the National Football League. Thankfully, the Herbstreits have a solid family foundation. Kirk has been married to his wife, Allison, since 1998. Hopefully they're...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Terry Francona
Person
Carl Willis
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

906K+
Followers
441K+
Post
406M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy