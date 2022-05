The Hampton Bulldogs were looking to add to an already history-making season by securing the regional title in another showdown with the University High Bucs. It was the same song and dance for Hampton however as the Bucs Miles Bembry spun a whale of a game against the Bulldogs as U-H captured the region title with a five-inning, 10-0 win over Hampton.

HAMPTON, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO