CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is looking for a man they say went missing from a local hospital Friday afternoon. 62-year-old Ronald Rudisill was last seen at Atrium Health Main Hospital on Blythe Boulevard around 4 p.m. He lives with a cognitive impairment, meaning he may not be able to properly care for himself or get help if he faces an emergency.

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO