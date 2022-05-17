ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

Braid tutorial by Surae’s bestie McCall

ABC 4
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe studio was more than excited to welcome the previous Good Things Utah producer McCall Gray for Surae’s day! Gray showed us how to create a stylish chain braid in a few easy-to-follow steps. What you’ll need...

www.abc4.com

Comments / 0

Related
Sourcing Journal

Denim Minds Under 30: Denim Dudes’ Shannon Reddy

Click here to read the full article. Rivet’s Denim Minds Under 30 column shines a spotlight on young professionals committed to pushing the denim industry forward, paying special mind to the planet and its people. In this Q&A, Rivet caught up with Shannon Reddy, a trend forecaster at denim consultancy Denim Dudes. Through her position, she hopes to elevate sustainable changemakers in fashion who can help guide the industry to more responsible ways of doing business. Describe your current job. Shannon Reddy: I’m a trend forecaster at Denim Dudes, which allows me to wear many hats. The main part of my job is really about...
APPAREL
Hello Magazine

Robin Roberts in tears as she makes confession about partner Amber Laign

Robin Roberts got emotional as she opened up about her relationship with partner Amber Laign, especially in the midst of a challenging health battle. The Good Morning America star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new book, Brighter By the Day. VIDEO: Robin Roberts enjoys...
CELEBRITIES
US News and World Report

How Much to Tip Hairdressers

Whether you frequent an upscale salon or a local barber shop, you might feel uncertain about how much to tip – and it’s no wonder. Tipping can feel arbitrary, and you might be unsure about your understanding of tipping etiquette. For instance, are there hard and fast rules around tipping, or is it up to your discretion? Is there a going rate? Do barbers and stylists expect a certain percentage? Is cash best? Do you tip salon assistants?
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Utah Lifestyle
State
Utah State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Braid#Lucieandgray
hotnewhiphop.com

Damon Thomas Speaks On Marriage To Kim Kardashian, Her Ecstasy Claims

Kim Kardashian's ex-husband, Damon Thomas, continues to "wish her the best," despite any false narratives about their past relationship. The 51-year-old sat down with DJ Vlad, looking back at his marriage with now-billionaire businesswoman Kim Kardashian in the early 2000s. He believes he's played a "part in their journey," however, he doesn't want to be known as "Kim Kardashian's husband" and wants to "get in control of [his] narrative," as many people fail to recognize he has won Grammys and even made it to the Oscars.
RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Hair Care
30Seconds

Grandma’s Ambrosia Salad Recipe: This Creamy Fruit Salad Recipe Is Old-fashioned Perfection

My mom’s mother was Mary Patitucci, whom we grandkids lovingly called Grandma “Tucci.” She was unlike any other grandmother I knew. She was loving and sweet and fun, but she didn’t dress like other grandmas (for instance, she wore bright red lipstick at all times!) and you’d be more likely to find her playing cards or hanging out with family or at the race track than in the kitchen. I adored her. I’d like to think I inherited some of her independent spirit.
RECIPES
The Independent

Woman reveals red flags in her date’s apartment, including two pregnancy books: ‘I don’t have words’

A woman has revealed several “red flags” that she found in the apartment of the man she’s dating, which included two books about pregnancy and a woman’s ring.In a recent video shared to TikTok, Devin, @discoveringdevin, filmed herself sitting on a bed and putting her thumb down, as the text reads: “Red flags in his apartment.”She then began by showing four Apple MacBooks, all placed on top of each other, on a desk. “Four laptops…what are you hiding?” Devin wrote in the text over the clip.Next, she documented what appeared to be a “girl’s ring” on a white shelf....
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Footwear News

Amal Clooney Boots Sharp Jeans with Chic Heels for A Lunch Date with Her Mom

Click here to read the full article. Amal Clooney was chicly dressed for a day out with her mom in New York on Saturday — with boots to match. While in the Upper East Side to have lunch at Saint Ambroeus with her mother, Baria Alamuddin, the international human rights lawyer was sharply outfitted in a pair of dark denim blue jeans. Featuring a slim fit with slightly flared hems, the style was given a preppy twist when paired with a sleeveless beige sweater that featured a rubbed texture and mock-neck silhouette. Completing Clooney’s outfit was a pair of oversized Max...
BEAUTY & FASHION
TMZ.com

Ne-Yo Gets Married Again to Wife Crystal Renay in Vegas

Ne-Yo and his wife, Crystal Renay, are as serious as they can be about giving their marriage another go -- TMZ's learned, they just walked down the aisle again, and they did it up big!!!. Witnesses tell TMZ ... Ne-Yo and the former reality star got re-hitched Sunday night on...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Katie Holmes Spotted Kissing Musician Bobby Wooten III While Introducing Him To Her Mom

It looks like Katie Holmes has a new man in her life. The actress, 42, was seen kissing and holding hands with musician Bobby Wooten III in New York City on Thursday, April 28 in THESE PHOTOS. Katie’s mother, Kathy Holmes, greeted the happy pair and gave Bobby a hug at one point during the outing. Katie and Bobby, who looked so in love in the photos, reportedly hopped on the subway to visit Guggenheim Museum and Central Park.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy