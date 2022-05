To say the Detroit Tigers are stuck in a rut would be an understatement. The Tigers are stuck in reverse heading towards the edge of a very steep cliff. Detroit is on a three-game losing streak heading into Saturday’s Game 2 against the Cleveland Guardians. Cleveland took the series opener 6-1 over the Tigers. The loss added to a worrying trend for the Tigers in which they cannot score runs. The Tigers have scored exactly one run in their last three games and have scored less than five in nine of their last ten games.

DETROIT, MI ・ 9 HOURS AGO