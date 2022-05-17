ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elizabethtown, NC

Davis named to SNHU Dean’s Lost

Bladen Journal
Bladen Journal
 3 days ago

MANCHESTER, NH — India Davis of Elizabethtown, North Carolina, has been named to Southern New Hampshire University’s Winter 2022 Dean’s List.

Full-time undergraduate students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.500 to 3.699 are named to the Dean’s List. Full-time status is achieved by earning 12 credits; undergraduate day students must earn 12 credits in the fall or spring semester, and online students must earn 12 credits over two consecutive terms.

Comments / 0

Related
Bladen Journal

Youth Council promotes leadership FAIRMONT — The Fairmont Youth Council gives hi
FAIRMONT, NC
Bladen Journal

BCS Foundation supports Beta Clubs

ELIZABETHTOWN — This summer, students from Bladenboro Middle School, Bladenboro Primary School, Clarkton School of Discovery and Tar Heel Middle School will travel to Nashville, Tennessee, to compete at the National Beta Club Convention. The Bladen County Educational Foundation recently presented each school with a $350 check to help support their travel expenses.
BLADEN COUNTY, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Elizabethtown, NC
State
North Carolina State
Elizabethtown, NC
Education
State
New Hampshire State
City
Davis, NC
kiss951.com

5 Things I Wish I Knew Before Visiting Wilmington North Carolina

Travel season is upon us! Summer break, no more Covid restrictions means people are traveling like crazy. Maybe you’re hopping a plane to go to Europe, the Caribbean, or across the country. But also there are so many good road trip destinations close by to check out. This past weekend I took a quick road trip to the North Carolina coast to explore a town I haven’t spent much time in. But I have to say there were a few things I wish I knew before I planned my trip to Wilmington North Carolina.
WILMINGTON, NC
lakegastongazette-observer.com

Mobile clinic ready to serve northeastern North Carolina counties

Monarch, in partnership with Trillium Health Resources, will launch its Mobile Integrated Care Clinic on Monday, May 23 offering mental health and substance use disorder services to communities within Gates, Halifax, Nash and Northampton counties. The Mobile Integrated Care Clinic will visit community locations within Gates, Halifax, Nash and Northampton...
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, NC
Bladen Journal

East Bladen honors its oustanding student-athletes

ELIZABETHTOWN — East Bladen High held its annual athletic awards banquet Wednesday evening at the school to honor the outstanding student-athletes for the 2021-22 school year. Earning the awards were …. — Male Athkete of the Year: Malcolm Bolden. — Female Athlete of the Year: Maya McDonald. — Joe...
BLADEN COUNTY, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College#Dean S List
theredstonerocket.com

Soldier makes difference in North Carolina hometown

By the time the Army launched its March to Service campaign earlier this spring, Sgt. 1st Class Michael Lambert was well on his way to serving as a role model for local youth. March to Service, held March 21-31, is a nationwide recruiting initiative designed to generate support for the Army by reconnecting service members with their communities.
PEMBROKE, NC
kiss951.com

North Carolina Thieves Steal $1500 Worth Of Fuel

Gas prices are at an all-time high right now, and some North Carolina thieves reportedly stole nearly 300 gallons, or $1,500 worth, of fuel from a gas station in Cary, North Carolina. The owner of the Quality Mart and Shell station in Cary near the intersection of Ten Ten Road...
CARY, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Blooms and Branches Garden Center of Wilmington is now open

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) – Blooms and Branches Garden Center is now open to the public at 5523 Oleander Dr. Wilmington, NC 28403. Following the Grand Opening event on May 14th, 2022, Wilmington’s newest garden center is now open with regular hours. Please refer to social media sites for...
WILMINGTON, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
Bladen Journal

Local conservation education contest winners announced

ELIZABETHTOWN— The Bladen Soil and Water Conservation District hosted their Annual Awards Luncheon in April at Cape Fear Vineyard and Winery in Elizabethtown to recognize and celebrate the winning students from the 2022 Conservation Education Contest: Soil & Water…Yours for Life. Tasked to use their creativity, students could...
ELIZABETHTOWN, NC
borderbelt.org

Charles Graham narrowly won his primary in NC. Now the big fight for Congress begins

Charles Graham said he wasn’t surprised by his lack of a landslide win in the Democratic primary for North Carolina’s District 7 seat in Congress. All four candidates in the race won at least one county in the newly drawn seven-county district, which encompasses much of the southeastern part of the state. Graham, who has served in the N.C. House of Representatives since 2011, beat his closest opponent, Cumberland County Commissioner Charles Evans, by fewer than 800 votes, according to unofficial results.
CONGRESS & COURTS
WITN

Wayne County manager resigns

WAYNE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Wayne County Manager Craig Honeycutt announced his resignation from the position Tuesday. Wayne County Spokesperson Joel Gillie says Honeycutt’s last day of work is June 30th. Gillie says Honeycutt was hired by the county on March 13th, 2017 as the assistant county manager and...
WAYNE COUNTY, NC
WRAL News

Ghost hunting aboard the Battleship North Carolina

Wilmington, N.C. — The idea of going aboard a possibly haunted battleship and spending most of the night there in the dark might sound like a bad idea to some people. Normally, I hate scary things. No haunted houses or horror movies for me!. But when local paranormal investigators...
WILMINGTON, NC
CBS 17

2 Wilson Co. schools to close after school year ends

WILSON, N.C. (WNCN)—Two schools in Wilson County will close at the end of this school year. In a 5-2 vote, the Wilson County Board of Education decided Winstead Elementary and Toisnot Middle School will close at the end of this school year, officials said in a statement. This vote comes after the board had been […]
WILSON COUNTY, NC
WRAL

Why are COVID cases rising again in the Triangle?

Raleigh, N.C. — Within the span of a week, COVID hospitalizations in North Carolina increased by 22%. Newly reported COVID cases have also risen by 32% week-over-week in the state, according to data from May 8-14. Wake County and Cumberland County are particularly hard-hit by the surge in COVID...
WAKE COUNTY, NC
Bladen Journal

Bladen Journal

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
511K+
Views
ABOUT

Bladen Journal

 https://www.bladenjournal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy