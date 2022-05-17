Davis named to SNHU Dean’s Lost
MANCHESTER, NH — India Davis of Elizabethtown, North Carolina, has been named to Southern New Hampshire University’s Winter 2022 Dean’s List.
Full-time undergraduate students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.500 to 3.699 are named to the Dean’s List. Full-time status is achieved by earning 12 credits; undergraduate day students must earn 12 credits in the fall or spring semester, and online students must earn 12 credits over two consecutive terms.
Comments / 0