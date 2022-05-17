Preakness Stakes 2022 predictions, bets: Top expert picks for win, place, show, trifecta, superfecta

Just three horses from the Kentucky Derby will run in the 2022 Preakness Stakes on Saturday. Two others who ran in different races at Churchill Downs on Derby Day will also compete, while one entry in the nine-horse 2022 Preakness Stakes field will have less rest than anyone else. Armagnac ran an allowance race on Sunday, May 8 at Santa Anita, so he won't have a full two weeks of rest for Saturday's Preakness 2022. Still, he won that race and his connections feel strongly enough about his chances to recover quickly ahead of the 2022 Preakness Stakes. Armagnac, formerly trained by Bob Baffert before being transferred to Tim Yakteen, is 12-1 in the latest 2022 Preakness Stakes odds. The 2022 Preakness Stakes favorites include Epicenter (6-5), Early Voting (7-2) and filly Secret Oath (9-2). Post time for the $1.65 million Preakness Stakes 2022 is 7:01 p.m. ET. Given the shocking results of the Kentucky Derby, you'll want to see what astute racing reporter and analyst Michelle Yu has to say before making any 2022 Preakness Stakes picks.

SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO