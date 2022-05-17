ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Preakness Stakes 2022 predictions, bets: Top expert picks for win, place, show, trifecta, superfecta

CBS Sports
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Kentucky Derby was the headliner at Churchill Downs on May 7, but there were numerous other races on the undercard. One of those was an allowance race won by Creative Minister, who drew the No. 2 post for the 2022 Preakness Stakes on Saturday. Trained by Kenneth McPeek, who won...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

The reason why Kentucky Derby winner Rich Strike will not race at Preakness Stakes

There will not be a Triple Crown winner this year, with 2022 Kentucky Derby winner Rich Strike not part of the field of this Saturday’s 2022 Preakness Stakes, Usually, a horse that won the first leg of the Triple Crown at Churchill Downs will take a stab at history by racing at Pimlico Race Course, but that’s just not the case this year, with Rich Strike owner Rick Dawson opting to rest his prized three-year-old colt.
SPORTS
CBS Sports

2022 Preakness Stakes odds, predictions, lineup: Horse racing expert who called Medina Spirit discloses picks

Just three horses from the Kentucky Derby will run in the 2022 Preakness Stakes on Saturday. Two others who ran in different races at Churchill Downs on Derby Day will also compete, while one entry in the nine-horse 2022 Preakness Stakes field will have less rest than anyone else. Armagnac ran an allowance race on Sunday, May 8 at Santa Anita, so he won't have a full two weeks of rest for Saturday's Preakness 2022. Still, he won that race and his connections feel strongly enough about his chances to recover quickly ahead of the 2022 Preakness Stakes. Armagnac, formerly trained by Bob Baffert before being transferred to Tim Yakteen, is 12-1 in the latest 2022 Preakness Stakes odds. The 2022 Preakness Stakes favorites include Epicenter (6-5), Early Voting (7-2) and filly Secret Oath (9-2). Post time for the $1.65 million Preakness Stakes 2022 is 7:01 p.m. ET. Given the shocking results of the Kentucky Derby, you'll want to see what astute racing reporter and analyst Michelle Yu has to say before making any 2022 Preakness Stakes picks.
SPORTS
FanSided

Who won the Preakness Stakes 2022?

The Preakness 2022 got a little bit of its luster taken away with Rich Strike deciding not to run but which horse won the second leg of the Triple Crown?. Horse racing fans always get excited for the trip to Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore, MD in late May for the Preakness Stakes. It’s the second leg of the illustrious Triple Crown and, as it comes just two weeks after the Kentucky Derby, fans of the sport and sports fans in general are all waiting to see if the winner of the first leg can get two-thirds of the way to the greatest honor in horse racing.
BALTIMORE, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Belmont Stakes#Triple Crown#The Kentucky Derby#Creative Minister#The Preakness Stakes
CBS Sports

Preakness Stakes 2022 contenders, odds, post draw, picks, predictions: Legendary expert fading Secret Oath

Two horses in the 2022 Preakness Stakes could become the biggest underdog winner in history if they can claim "The Middle Jewel of the Triple Crown." The longest shot to win the Preakness is Master Derby, who was 23-1 in the 1975 Preakness. The 2022 Preakness Stakes field has Fenwick (50-1) as the biggest underdog, with Happy Jack (30-1) the second biggest. Only four horses at longer than 15-1 Preakness Stakes odds have ever won the race. Pimlico Race Course will host the Preakness Stakes 2022, where Kentucky Derby runner-up Epicenter is the 6-5 favorite, while Early Voting, who bypassed the Kentucky Derby, is second on the odds board at 7-2. Other top horses in the 2022 Preakness Stakes odds include Secret Oath (9-2) and Simplification (6-1). Post time for the Preakness Stakes 2022 is 7:01 p.m. ET. Before making any Preakness Stakes picks, you need to see what picks legendary handicapper Hammerin' Hank Goldberg just locked in.
SPORTS
Adrian Holman

Preakness Stakes lineup for this Saturday

The 147th running of the Preakness Stakes will be today at 7:01 Eastern Standard Time (EST) at the Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore, MD. Normally, the winner of the Kentucky Derby will race in the Preakness in an attempt to achieve immortality by securing the Triple Crown. However, the owners of Rich Strike decided to have the horse skip the Preakness in order to be well-rested for the Belmont in three weeks.
BALTIMORE, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Horse Racing
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

2022 Preakness Stakes odds, top betting strategy, cheat sheet: Expert who nailed prep races reveals picks

Trainer Chad Brown can win the second Triple Crown race of his career when he sends out the speedy Early Voting in the 2022 Preakness Stakes on Saturday at Pimlico Race Course. The 43-year-old Brown, who has been named the country's most outstanding trainer four times, has won only one Triple Crown race, the 2017 Preakness with Cloud Computing. On Saturday, he'll go for No. 2 with Wood Memorial runner-up Early Voting, the 7-2 second choice in the 2022 Preakness Stakes odds. Kentucky Derby runner-up Epicenter is the 6-5 favorite in the nine-horse 2022 Preakness Stakes field, while Kentucky Oaks heroine Secret Oath is 9-2. The Preakness 2022 post time is 7:01 p.m. ET. Given the shocking results of the Kentucky Derby, you'll want to see what racing insider and Beyer Speed Figure maker Bob Weir has to say before making any 2022 Preakness Stakes picks.
SPORTS
CBS Sports

2022 Preakness Stakes horses, contenders, odds, date: Expert who called Kentucky Derby double gives out picks

The Preakness Stakes 2022 features several long shots who will try to repeat the performance of Rich Strike in the Kentucky Derby. Fenwick currently holds the longest 2022 Preakness Stakes odds at 50-1 after he finished a disappointing 11th at the Blue Grass Stakes on April 9. Kentucky Derby entry Happy Jack (30-1) and Skippylongstocking (20-1) hold the next-longest Preakness 2022 odds before getting to the top 2022 Preakness Stakes contenders, including the favorite, Epicenter (6-5). Post time for the Preakness 2022 is 7:01 p.m. ET. With so much to consider, you'll want to see what SportsLine's Jody Demling has to say before entering any 2022 Preakness Stakes picks or horse racing predictions of your own.
SPORTS
numberfire.com

Longshot Skippylongstocking's Sire Won the 2016 Preakness

There are 10 stakes races Saturday at Pimlico including the $1.5 million Preakness Stakes in Race 13. Post time at 7:01 p.m. ET. Using TVG projections and Horse Racing Nation (HRN) as a guide, here are the horse profiles for the second leg of America’s Triple Crown. New players,...
SPORTS
numberfire.com

Armagnac Is Not a Longshot to Count on in Preakness

There are 10 stakes races Saturday at Pimlico including the $1.5 million Preakness Stakes in Race 13. Post time at 7:01 p.m. ET. Using TVG projections and Horse Racing Nation (HRN) as a guide, here are the horse profiles for the second leg of America’s Triple Crown. New players,...
SPORTS
numberfire.com

Fenwick Has Alomst No Chance as a Huge Longshot in the Preakness

There are 10 stakes races Saturday at Pimlico including the $1.5 million Preakness Stakes in Race 13. Post time at 7:01 p.m. ET. Using TVG projections and Horse Racing Nation (HRN) as a guide, here are the horse profiles for the second leg of America’s Triple Crown. New players,...
SPORTS
numberfire.com

Epicenter the Prohibitive Preakness Favorite

There are 10 stakes races Saturday at Pimlico including the $1.5 million Preakness Stakes in Race 13. Post time at 7:01 p.m. ET. Using TVG projections and Horse Racing Nation (HRN) as a guide, here are the horse profiles for the second leg of America’s Triple Crown. New players,...
SPORTS
numberfire.com

Horse Racing Best Bets for Friday 5/21/22

According to numberFire Racing's projections, these are the best bets to make on TVG or FanDuel Racing today. #4 King Vega – Pimlico, R3 (12:32 PM ET) KING VEGA has an excellent chance at the weights and is hard to oppose. He was probably just in need of the outing on his first US run last time, finishing fourth in an allowance at Keeneland in April. His barn is in good form, too. Never Explain has a top jockey booked and looks the one for the runner-up spot despite the lengthy absence. Bet Now at TVG | Bet Now at FanDuel.
SPORTS
numberfire.com

Early Voting a Leading Contender in Preakness

There are 10 stakes races Saturday at Pimlico including the $1.5 million Preakness Stakes in Race 13. Post time at 7:01 p.m. ET. Using TVG projections and Horse Racing Nation (HRN) as a guide, here are the horse profiles for the second leg of America’s Triple Crown. New players,...
SPORTS
numberfire.com

Creative Minister Is a Leading Preakness Challenger in His Stakes Debut

There are 10 stakes races Saturday at Pimlico including the $1.5 million Preakness Stakes in Race 13. Post time at 7:01 p.m. ET. Using TVG projections and Horse Racing Nation (HRN) as a guide, here are the horse profiles for the second leg of America’s Triple Crown. New players,...
SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy