After nearly two years of being shut down by the pandemic, Frontier Nursing University’s (FNU) new Versailles, Ky. campus welcomed its first students last fall. Other than Commencement, which is the signature event every year, the resumption of student activities on campus was the highlight of 2021. Fittingly, the return to campus is featured prominently in the 2021 President’s Annual Report, which once again reviews the past year at Frontier through the lens of the 2021 strategic plan objectives. The efforts to achieve those strategic objectives resulted in many successes and lessons learned for the members of the Frontier community.

HYDEN, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO