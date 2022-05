PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - In Rust the Penguins trust. The team announced Rust has agreed to a six-year, $30.75 million extension. Rust, set to become an unrestricted free agent this summer, will not be testing the market and returning to Pittsburgh. In 60 games this past season, Rust set career-highs in assists and points, scoring 24 goals, adding 34 assists, good for 58 points. His career-high in goals came before the pandemic shut down the 2019-20 season when he scored 27 goals in 55 games. The Penguins selected Rust in the third round of the 2010 NHL Entry Draft and the 80th...

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 2 HOURS AGO