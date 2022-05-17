Frost Advisory for Many Parts of Western New York

Effective: 2022-05-21 18:24:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-21 19:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Cattaraugus; Chautauqua A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 700 PM EDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN CATTARAUGUS AND SOUTHERN CHAUTAUQUA COUNTIES At 623 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Lakewood, or 8 miles west of Jamestown, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to vehicles is possible. Expect wind damage to trees and power lines. Locations impacted include Jamestown, Lakewood, Falconer, Clymer, Long Point State Park, Jamestown West, Frewsburg, Chautauqua, Busti and Gerry. This includes Interstate 86 between exits 6 and 15. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
