Frost Advisory for Many Parts of Western New York

By Chris Owen
 4 days ago
Last week about as perfect as the weather could have possibly gone. Western New York saw plenty of sunshine and warm weather, which lasted the duration of the week. This week has been a bit of a different story. Monday was a lot of rain and cooling temperatures. Tuesday's...

YourErie

Severe storm watch issued for Erie, Crawford and Venango Counties

A severe storm watch has been issues for Erie, Crawford and Venango Counties until 10 p.m. on May 21. This storm involves risk for strong damaging wind gusts along with reported small hail. Reportedly the risk for tornado is low. Thunderstorms are developing off of lake breeze boundaries in Ohio. This is a developing story. […]
ERIE, PA
Strong to Severe Storms Possible for Western New York

After some cooler weather throughout this week across Western New York, there will soon be a sharp increase in the temperature department. Highs are expected to be in the mid-to-high 80’s this Friday and Saturday. Some areas could reach 90 degrees this weekend, plus the humidity will be very high, so it’s important to stay hydrated.
BUFFALO, NY
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Cattaraugus, Chautauqua by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-21 18:24:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-21 19:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Cattaraugus; Chautauqua A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 700 PM EDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN CATTARAUGUS AND SOUTHERN CHAUTAUQUA COUNTIES At 623 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Lakewood, or 8 miles west of Jamestown, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to vehicles is possible. Expect wind damage to trees and power lines. Locations impacted include Jamestown, Lakewood, Falconer, Clymer, Long Point State Park, Jamestown West, Frewsburg, Chautauqua, Busti and Gerry. This includes Interstate 86 between exits 6 and 15. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CATTARAUGUS COUNTY, NY
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Beaver, Butler, Crawford, Erie, Lawrence, Mercer, Venango by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-21 14:45:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-21 22:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Beaver; Butler; Crawford; Erie; Lawrence; Mercer; Venango SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 255 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1000 PM EDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS PA . PENNSYLVANIA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BEAVER BUTLER CRAWFORD ERIE LAWRENCE MERCER VENANGO
BEAVER COUNTY, PA
New York State
wnynewsnow.com

Fishing Tournament Returning To Chautauqua County This Year

WESTFIELD – A local fishing tournament is returning to Chautauqua County’s Lake Erie shoreline this summer. The Western New York Walleye Classic, which made its debut in 2021, is once again being held in the Town of Westfield next month. During the event, teams from all over the...
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
Popular Apple Orchard Closing For Good In Western New York

Apple picking is huge in New York State. We look forward to it every year. But it looks like last season may have been the last for this farm in North Collins. Like many other families in Western New York, we started to go to Stonehill Orchard when our kids were little. They had smaller trees so the kids were able to fully participate and help us fill our bags. Their apples were so good and there were so many of them that sometimes we would plan for a full day to pick and it would only take us a couple minutes to find a full bushel of incredible apples.
AGRICULTURE
WHEC TV-10

Tops Friendly Market speaks on future plans of Buffalo store

Tops Friendly Market company officials say plans are already in place to reopen the only market in the community. Those plans includes replacing the current market with a brand new "Best In Class Market" for the neighborhood. News10NBC traveled to Buffalo to hear what people had to say about those...
BUFFALO, NY
New Pittsburgh Courier

After Buffalo, the deafening silence of White people

My dream has been shattered. I was born and raised in Rochester, New York, some 55 miles east of Buffalo. As a native “Upstater,” my family would go on trips to Buffalo to shop and then spend some time in Niagara Falls looking at the Falls. Then, we would come back to Buffalo to have dinner at Gigi’s Restaurant on East Ferry Street in Buffalo.
BUFFALO, NY
Music Festival Guide For Summer 2022 In Western New York

The Hamburg Music Festival is coming up in a few days and among the full day of great LIVE entertainment, you can see Strictly Hip perform to close out the event. There are some other incredible music festivals on the calendar this summer! The East Aurora Music Fest makes a return this year as well. On June 11th, one of the best villages in New York State comes alive with great live music!
HAMBURG, NY
WGRZ TV

Chautauqua County reporting 'high' COVID-19 community levels

MAYVILLE, N.Y. — Chautauqua County health officials announced Friday that the county is now designated as having a 'high' COVID-19 community level. The Centers for Disease Control is recommending residents or visitors to wear a mask inside public spaces, stay up to date on COVID-19 vaccines and get tested if you have symptoms.
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
2 On Your Side

Gas prices continue to surge in New York

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Drivers in New York are not seeing any relief at the pump as gas prices continue to rise across the state, reaching another record high on Friday. According to AAA, the average price for a gallon of regular gas in Buffalo and Niagara Falls is $4.80, up 2 cents from the day prior. Meanwhile, the cost of diesel in Buffalo and Niagara Falls actually decreased Friday dropping 1 cent to $6.22 a gallon.
BUFFALO, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

VOICE Buffalo demands change, permanent closure of Tops on Jefferson Avenue

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Members of VOICE Buffalo are calling for change after 13 people were shot, 10 fatally, at Tops on Jefferson Avenue last Saturday. VOICE Buffalo is an organization that aims to bring forth social justice and equity through collective action. After Saturday’s massacre, they are demanding more resources to the area, and the permanent closure of Tops.
BUFFALO, NY
Buffalo Bills “Choose Love” T-Shirts Finally Available

It’s been a week since the events of last Saturday, at the Tops on Jefferson Avenue on the City of Buffalo’s east side. 10 people lost their lives and three more were injured, after a gunman opened fire. It was a racially motivated attack as investigators and police soon discovered, as 11 of the 13 victims were African American.
BUFFALO, NY
Haunted House Attraction In WNY Teases a Summer Opening

The fall festivities are still four months away, but that does not mean that people are not already looking forward to it. You've heard the saying before -- "elite season," when referring to autumn. The fall foliage, the pumpkins, the pumpkin spice, the apple cider, the horror movies and everything else that makes you crave that crisp fall air.
BUFFALO, NY
Brand New Kayak Launch + Ice Cream Shop Opening in Buffalo, New York

Are you looking to really get the kayaks going this year? Maybe you're ready to explore a new area and try out a new ice cream place. There is going to be a brand new, fun spot in Buffalo coming this summer! The Seven Seas' South End Marina is right across from the South Buffalo Lighthouse and will have a brand new ice cream location, snack shop, and kayak launch that you will be able to utilize.
BUFFALO, NY
Who Remembers This Old Restaurant in Amherst?

Living in South Buffalo is pretty cool. There are a few bars within walking distance from my place, it has amazing food, and it's a short drive to either downtown Buffalo, as well as suburbs such as West Seneca, Lackawanna and Orchard Park. However, while I live in South Buffalo...
BUFFALO, NY
93.7 WBLK plays the best urban music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Buffalo, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

