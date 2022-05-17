AstraZeneca In-Licenses New Suite Of COVID-19 Antibody Candidate(s)

The law firm of Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP announces that purchasers of Upstart Holdings, Inc. UPST securities between March 18, 2021 and May 9, 2022, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period") have until July 12, 2022 to seek appointment as lead plaintiff in the Upstart class action lawsuit. Commenced on May 13, 2022, the Upstart class action lawsuit charges Upstart and certain of its top executive officers with violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. The first-filed complaint is captioned Ward v. Upstart Holdings, Inc., No. 22-cv-02856 (N.D. Cal.). A subsequently-filed complaint, Plymouth County Retirement Association v. Upstart Holdings, Inc., No. 22-cv-02973, is also pending in the Northern District of California.
