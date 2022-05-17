ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Marcos, TX

Dog beach in San Marcos closed until July for maintenance, repairs

By Zara Flores
Community Impact Austin
Community Impact Austin
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

San Marcos officials announced May 10 that the dog beach will be closed until July for repair and maintenance work to protect against erosion. The closure will go about a...

communityimpact.com

Comments / 0

Related
Community Impact Austin

Lakeway renews lease agreement with Lower Colorado River Authority

The city of Lakeway’s 30-year, no-cost lease agreement with the lower Colorado River Authority was renewed for a 15-year term after it expired April 30. The agreement is for a 4.678-acre tract of land adjacent to City Park. According to a city staff report, the “purpose of the lease is to provide a continuation of park property for park users as the water level of Lake Travis recedes,” since when the lake is full, “this property resides underwater in the Hurst Creek arm of Lake Travis.”
LAKEWAY, TX
Community Impact Austin

GreenPal now servicing lawns in Round Rock

GreenPal, a service connecting homeowners to lawn care service providers, began offering services in Round Rock during the first week of May. To use the service, homeowners can list their lawns with a preferred date and type of lawn care service and be connected to vetted lawn care professionals that then bid on their properties. Homeowners then choose their lawn care provider based on ratings, reviews and price. 866-798-4485 www.yourgreenpal.com/lawn-care-round-rock.
Community Impact Austin

We Are Blood donor center opening this summer in Cedar Park

Construction for a new location of We Are Blood in Cedar Park is underway, and the donor center is anticipated to open in mid-June. We Are Blood is the provider of blood and platelets to over 40 hospitals for 10 counties in the Central Texas area. The blood bank has three other locations in the Greater Austin area in Round Rock, on North Lamar Boulevard and in South Austin.
CEDAR PARK, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Lifestyle
Local
Texas Pets & Animals
Local
Texas Government
City
San Marcos, TX
San Marcos, TX
Government
San Marcos, TX
Pets & Animals
San Marcos, TX
Lifestyle
Community Impact Austin

Fire at Unchartered Adventures in Kyle burns $60K worth of inventory

A controlled fire got out of hand and burned about $60,000 of inventory at Unchartered Adventures, located at 395 CR 202, Ste. 17B, on May 11. The business specializes in rage room adventures where guests can smash bottles, computers and other items with sledgehammers. Therefore, a lot of the business’s inventory is "junk" that would otherwise end up in landfills and is stored outside behind the building itself.
KYLE, TX
Community Impact Austin

Crave Hot Dogs & BBQ in Pflugerville to reopen following renovations

Crave Hot Dogs & BBQ will reopen June 4 after closing in April for renovations. A representative for Crave, located at 21315 SH 130, Ste. 150, Pflugerville, said upgrades include the addition of an ax-throwing lane and a redecorated patio, and the beer selection has been revamped. The store is also under the new ownership of 30-year restaurant industry veteran Christopher Lewis. Crave first opened in Pflugerville on Feb. 6, 2021, and menu items include barbecue dishes, hot dogs, bratwurst, sausages, chicken wings, salads, craft beers and sides. A representative said the first 100 customers to arrive at the June 4, 11 a.m. reopening will receive a free hot dog. 592-291-6182. https://iwantcrave.com.
PFLUGERVILLE, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Erosion Control
Community Impact Austin

After break-in controversy, City Council moves toward renovations for Northwest Austin supportive housing project

Following renewed controversy and community discussion in recent weeks, a Northwest Austin hotel property is moving toward reopening as housing for people exiting homelessness. The Pecan Gardens complex at a former Candlewood Suites hotel, located at 10811 Pecan Park Blvd., Austin, is expected to provide 78 permanent housing units and...
AUSTIN, TX
Community Impact Austin

Opening of La Quinta Inn & Suites and Hawthorn Suites in Pflugerville delayed until May 25

La Quinta Inn & Suites and Hawthorn Suites by Wyndam, located at 1408 Town Center Drive, Bldg. 1, Pflugerville, was scheduled to open by May 16, but Wi-Fi installation issues have delayed the opening until May 25, according to a hotel representative. When open, the pet-friendly hotel will feature an outdoor pool, a fitness center and free Wi-Fi. 800-753-3757. www.wyndamhotels.com.
PFLUGERVILLE, TX
Community Impact Austin

Vivel Crepes now open in Hill Country Indoor

Vivel Crepes opened a second location inside Hill Country Indoor in May. The cafe is open to the public, and the entrance is inside the athletic facility, which is at 13875 Bee Cave Parkway, Bee Cave. The cafe serves sweet and savory crepes along with breakfast dishes, pastas, paninis, custom superfood bowls and more. The cafe also offers a variety of coffee and tea options as well as smoothies. The full menu is available all day, and all ingredients are made in house fresh daily. 512-956-9422.
BEE CAVE, TX
Community Impact Austin

Jax Burgers, Fries & Shakes now open in downtown San Marcos

A new location of Jax Burgers, Fries & Shakes opened May 11 at 117 E. Hopkins St., San Marcos. The shop offers burgers with single, double or triple patties with an assortment of available toppings such as crispy onion rings, grilled jalapenos, grilled mushrooms and more. The menu also has chicken options, sides and hand-spun shakes. 512-216-6284. www.jaxburgers.com.
SAN MARCOS, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Pets
Community Impact Austin

Tropical Smoothie Cafe now open in Kyle

Tropical Smoothie Cafe is now open at 4460 FM 1626, Ste. 100, Kyle. (Zara Flores/Community Impact Newspaper) Zara joined Community Impact Newspaper as a reporter in August 2021. Prior to CI, she interned at Picket Fence Media in Southern California and graduated from Cal State Fullerton where she was assistant news editor for the Daily Titan and copy editor for Tusk Magazine. Zara covers education, business, government and more for Buda, Kyle and San Marcos.
KYLE, TX
Community Impact Austin

Argo AI begins driverless vehicle testing in Austin

Argo AI, an autonomous vehicle technology company, launched driverless vehicle testing in Austin, according to a May 17 press release. The move marks a step toward the company’s goal of providing commercial driverless vehicle services to ridesharing, delivery and logistics companies. Argo AI’s driverless vehicles will operate on public...
AUSTIN, TX
Community Impact Austin

Car-buying company Car Zeus now open in South Austin

Car-buying company Car Zeus opened a location at 1415 W. William Cannon Drive, Ste. 103, Austin, on April 15. Car Zeus customers can submit for-sale vehicle information online and receive an offer via text message. The company also performs inspection services before purchasing vehicles. 737-289-9200. www.carzeus.com.
AUSTIN, TX
Community Impact Austin

Community Impact Austin

Austin, TX
10K+
Followers
11K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Hyperlocal news coverage from 9 Austin-area markets

 https://communityimpact.com/news/austin/

Comments / 0

Community Policy