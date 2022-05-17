Dog beach in San Marcos closed until July for maintenance, repairs

Crave Hot Dogs & BBQ will reopen June 4 after closing in April for renovations. A representative for Crave, located at 21315 SH 130, Ste. 150, Pflugerville, said upgrades include the addition of an ax-throwing lane and a redecorated patio, and the beer selection has been revamped. The store is also under the new ownership of 30-year restaurant industry veteran Christopher Lewis. Crave first opened in Pflugerville on Feb. 6, 2021, and menu items include barbecue dishes, hot dogs, bratwurst, sausages, chicken wings, salads, craft beers and sides. A representative said the first 100 customers to arrive at the June 4, 11 a.m. reopening will receive a free hot dog. 592-291-6182. https://iwantcrave.com.

PFLUGERVILLE, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO