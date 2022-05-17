ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren Starring in ‘Yellowstone’ Spinoff Series '1932'

By Marco Vito Oddo
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleParamount+ has announced today that the Yellowstone spinoff series 1932 has added Academy Award winner Helen Mirren and Academy Award nominee Harrison Ford to its cast. 1932 will open a new chapter in the Western universe created by Taylor Sheridan and follow a new generation of the Dutton family....

11 Non-Horror Movies That Will Disturb You

Are you not a horror fan, but - nevertheless - love to be shaken? Do you want to watch some movies that keep awake at night, beyond the reaches of bloodlust and jump scares? Well, we've got just the list for you. This list has 11 stunning feats of cinema that aren't within your typical parameters of ghouls, ghosts, and gore – but they will undoubtedly crawl under your skin and stay there. Covering anything from abducted children to drug abuse, from sexism to giant arachnids – we've got you covered. Of course, proceed with caution, as there will be major spoilers ahead. (Also, if you're a Jake Gyllenhaal fan, you're gonna really appreciate this one.)
'The Offer': Giovanni Ribisi on Why He Was Terrified to Play the Infamous Mob Boss Joe Colombo

Based on the extraordinary experiences of Academy Award-winning producer Albert S. Ruddy while making The Godfather, the Paramount+ original series The Offer shows the wild journey the New York City gangster film that had the approval of the actual mob remarkably took on its way to becoming one of the great cinematic masterpieces. In order to make the movie happen, Ruddy (Miles Teller) needed to get Paramount Pictures’ head of production Robert Evans (Matthew Goode), mob boss Joe Colombo (Giovanni Ribisi), the money guys (Burn Gorman, Colin Hanks), author Mario Puzo (Patrick Gallo) and director Francis Ford Coppola (Dan Fogler) all on the same page long enough to finish the production and assemble what they all knew it had the potential to be.
'American Metal': John Travolta-Led Movie Acquired By Saban Films

Saban Films has just announced that they have secured the worldwide rights to American Metal, a new action-thriller starring the Academy Award Nominated acting legend John Travolta. American Metal will tell the story of a struggling family man who is pushed, through pure desperation, to rob a pill mill. However, when the job turns violent, he will find himself hunted by both the police and the mafia ruling over Dixieland. The film is Nicholas Maggio's directorial debut.
Hello Magazine

Robin Roberts in tears as she makes confession about partner Amber Laign

Robin Roberts got emotional as she opened up about her relationship with partner Amber Laign, especially in the midst of a challenging health battle. The Good Morning America star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new book, Brighter By the Day. VIDEO: Robin Roberts enjoys...
The Independent

Laughter erupts in courtroom after Johnny Depp says he doesn’t watch his own movies

Laughter erupted in courtroom after Johnny Depp said he doesn’t watch his own movies and couldn’t recall the question he was asked. “I don’t watch them. I feel better not watching them. What was the question again?” Mr Depp said to laughter from the room. Johnny Depp trial – latest updates“Order in the court, or I will have you removed,” Judge Azcarate said. “Understood? Thank you.”The defamation trial between Mr Depp and Amber Heard began on Monday 11 April in Fairfax, Virginia following Mr Depp’s lawsuit against his ex-wife in March 2019. Mr Depp is arguing that she defamed him...
SheKnows

The Property Brothers Reveal They Are 'Directly Responsible' For Renée Zellweger & Ant Anstead Meeting

Click here to read the full article. It seems like everyone was rooting for Renée Zellweger and Ant Anstead to get together, including an unexpected duo: the Property Brothers. Drew and Jonathan Scott recently revealed that they were the ones that ended up getting Zellweger and Anstead to meet, and subsequently fall in love. And their hard work ended up paying off! Back on April 14, 2022, the Scott brothers sat down with ExtraTV to talk about everything from Drew’s upcoming fatherhood to Jonathan loving GF Zooey Deschanel’s Vanity Fair gown. While we loved the entire interview, we’re losing it over...
The Hollywood Reporter

Kevin Hart Raises $100M From Private Equity Backers to Form New Banner

Comedian Kevin Hart will launch new media company HARTBEAT with a $100 million investment from private equity firm Abry Partners.  The new venture, unveiled Tuesday, is a combination of his two production companies, Laugh Out Loud and HartBeat Productions. Hart plans to use the investment to hire more employees, grow the existing brands within the new enterprise and develop new content.More from The Hollywood ReporterNetflix Acquires Kevin Hart, Woody Harrelson's Sony Pic 'The Man From Toronto'Just For Laughs Unveils Plans for In-Person Comedy FestivalGaming Company Backbone Reveals Series A Funding Backed by Ashton Kutcher, The Weeknd, Kevin Hart and More “The creation...
TheStreet

Forget DeSantis, Disney Has Another Political Battle

Once again, Disney (DIS) - Get Walt Disney Company Report is finding itself embroiled in a political quagmire owing to its support of the LGBTQ community, after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis punished Disney for denouncing his “Don’t Say Gay Bill,” by seeking to revoke Disney World’s designation as a special tax district (which as we pointed out, is ultimately a meaningless gesture).
Popculture

Netflix Cancels Major Show After Two Seasons

Netflix has canceled another one of its major shows, with this one getting the ax after only two seasons. Variety reports that hit sci-fi drama Raising Dion has been dropped by the streamer, following its recent season debut. The news seems to have been revealed by series star Sammi Haney, who shared the news with fans on Instagram. "Sad to say that Raising Dion is CANCELED [sic] Thank you for all of the amazing support we got from all of our wonderful fans!" Haney wrote, in part. "Season 2 was a success, equal to Season 1, even if just looking at how many people watched all of it and wanted a season 3!"
Hello Magazine

Gwyneth Paltrow reveals upcoming family change with her children

Gwyneth Paltrow is a doting mom to two teenage children, Apple and Moses, who she shares with ex-husband Chris Martin. The family are notoriously private, but over the weekend the award-winning actress gave a rare insight into their upcoming plans - and how they are changing things up this year for Mother's Day.
Hello Magazine

Kate Hudson inundated with messages after making unexpected announcement

Kate Hudson has realized one of her dreams and has taken to Instagram to share the incredible news with her 15 million followers. Sharing two pictures of her looking casual in a pair of baggy dip-dyed trousers and a white tank top, and singing into a microphone, the actress announced a surprising career change.
ComicBook

Chris Rock Finally Breaks Silence on Will Smith's Oscars Slap

After weeks of silence, Chris Rock has finally addressed his now-infamous incident with Will Smith at March's 94th Annual Academy Awards. During another sold-out show at Baltimore's Lyric Performing Arts Center on Friday, Rock directly referenced the slap, but only spent a second on it before moving on with his set.
Popculture

'This Is Us' Star Ditching NBC for ABC

One of the stars of This Is Us is on the move to a new network in advance of the show's series finale. Deadline reported in March that Chris Sullivan, who plays Toby on the NBC series, will headline a comedy pilot for ABC. His new show is set to be titled The Son In Law.
Collider

Miles Teller on ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ and Tom Cruise’s Work Ethic

With director Joseph Kosinski’s Top Gun: Maverick opening in theaters on May 27, I recently got to speak with Miles Teller about playing Lt. Bradley "Rooster" Bradshaw, Goose's (Anthony Edwards) son. During the interview, Teller talks about Tom Cruise’s incredible work ethic, how they all trained like him for the film, his reaction when he found out they would be filming a shirtless beach scene like the original movie, and what it’s been like waiting for the film to come out.
Collider

Kate McKinnon and Kenan Thompson Roast Natasha Lyonne's Voice in Promo for 'SNL' Season 47 Finale

Having one of the most standout voices in the game is something that’s definitely helped Natasha Lyonne form her career. Whether it was her time in the comedy classic Slums of Beverly Hills, iconic queer film But I’m a Cheerleader, or her long-running role as the tough but sweet Nicky Nichols on Orange is the New Black, Lyonne’s one-of-a-kind, quasi-Brooklyn accent has always given her an edge above the rest. But, with great power comes great responsibility, and for Lyonne that means being able to take a joke. To promote her appearance as the host on this weekend's Season 47 finale of Saturday Night Live, Lyonne fielded jabs from series regulars, Kenan Thompson and Kate McKinnon about the sound launching out of her vocal cords.
Collider

10 Movies You Didn't Know Benedict Cumberbatch Starred In

Benedict Cumberbatch is undoubtedly one of today’s most well-known British actors worldwide. He has starred in many notable works such as The Imitation Game, the Doctor Strange franchise, and his infamous role as the genius detective, Sherlock Holmes. However, there are films that might be lesser-known throughout his career...
Collider

9 Adventure Movies to Watch Next If You Loved Marvel’s ‘Moon Knight’

Moon Knight is Marvel’s latest show that was released on Disney+ earlier this year and has taken the fandom by storm. It centers around Steven Grant (Oscar Isaac), a museum gift shop worker with multiple personalities. It’s also worth mentioning that he is an avatar to an Egyptian god, which gives him all kinds of cool abilities, as well as a kick-ass costume. With so much of the story surrounding ancient Egyptian culture and legends, audiences are whisked away to the desert dunes and mystical pyramids. Here you will see Steven on a treasure hunting adventure whilst simultaneously trying to save the entire world. Moon Knight reminds us of the magic and myth that surrounds Ancient Egypt, a time and place that will remain a mystery to us all, but one that never fails to entice large audiences. Whether it’s in Greece, Egypt, or Rome, people have always been fascinated with ancient civilizations and the stories that have been told about them. So if you are frantically searching on Google for “mythical and magical movies”, then look no further. Here you will find a varied list that will take you on an exploration for treasure buried beneath the sands.
