Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren Starring in ‘Yellowstone’ Spinoff Series '1932'

Moon Knight is Marvel’s latest show that was released on Disney+ earlier this year and has taken the fandom by storm. It centers around Steven Grant (Oscar Isaac), a museum gift shop worker with multiple personalities. It’s also worth mentioning that he is an avatar to an Egyptian god, which gives him all kinds of cool abilities, as well as a kick-ass costume. With so much of the story surrounding ancient Egyptian culture and legends, audiences are whisked away to the desert dunes and mystical pyramids. Here you will see Steven on a treasure hunting adventure whilst simultaneously trying to save the entire world. Moon Knight reminds us of the magic and myth that surrounds Ancient Egypt, a time and place that will remain a mystery to us all, but one that never fails to entice large audiences. Whether it’s in Greece, Egypt, or Rome, people have always been fascinated with ancient civilizations and the stories that have been told about them. So if you are frantically searching on Google for “mythical and magical movies”, then look no further. Here you will find a varied list that will take you on an exploration for treasure buried beneath the sands.

