Ever since the Duffer Brothers announced that the long-awaited Season 4 of Stranger Things would be split into two volumes, fans have been wondering how many of the nine episodes would arrive on each release date. Just one week ahead of the release of the first volume, Netflix has shared that Volume I will contain Episodes 1 through 7, and Volume II will contain Episodes 8 and 9. Given the odd-numbered amount of episodes, it was inevitable that one volume would contain more than the other, but this split definitely comes as a nice surprise with fans getting to see a significant portion of the episodes on the earlier release date.

TV SERIES ・ 1 DAY AGO