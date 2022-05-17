ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsfield, MA

Pittsfield COVID Cases, Hospitalizations Continue to Rise

By Brittany Polito
iBerkshires.com
 4 days ago

PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Last week, iBerkshires reported that COVID-19 cases continued to rise after a surge that pushed the city into the "red zone" and hospitalizations had also increased. This week, the report is the same. On Sunday, the percent positivity rate was 16.6 percent and there were...

www.iberkshires.com

iBerkshires.com

Berkshire Community College Announces New Staff

PITTSFIELD, Mass — Berkshire Community College (BCC) announced the addition of four new full-time staff members, as well as an employment status change for one staff member. Nick Delmolino joins BCC as Executive Director of Institutional Advancement, where he will support the fundraising efforts of the Berkshire Community College Foundation. He will work to continue to strengthen relationships in the community to help achieve annual and long-term fundraising goals. Delmolino, a Berkshire County native, has returned to Pittsfield after spending the past 18 years living in Jackson Hole, Wyo. While in Jackson Hole, he was Director of Advancement at Teton Raptor Center and previously the Senior Director of Marketing and Communications at Teton Science Schools. Delmolino attended BCC and went on to earn his bachelor of arts degree in sociology from Western New England University.
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
WNAW

Berkshire Residents, Deadline for Casting Call Opportunity Has Been Extended

Have you ever wondered what it would be like to be cast in a movie? Maybe it's something that you have dreamed about or have had on your bucket list? Did you think that by being a resident of Berkshire County, you're chances of landing a movie role were a bit slim? Well, that's about to change as we have some good news for you. If being cast in a movie is something you have wanted to do but didn't know how to approach this goal, there is an opportunity waiting for you and if you live in Berkshire County, even better.
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
iBerkshires.com

Dalton and Hinsdale Police Combining Forces

DALTON, Mass. — Dalton and Hinsdale are looking to merge their police departments with the goal of having it accomplished by July 1, 2023. Officials say pooling their resources will help relieve the strain that the police reform law has had on small departments because of new training requirements for part-time officers and will offer more opportunities for officers within a larger force.
DALTON, MA
iBerkshires.com

Boys & Girls Club of the Berkshires Appoints Program Director

PITTSFIELD, Mass. — The Boys & Girls Club of the Berkshires announced the promotion of Cam Stockton to the position of Program Director. "This is a great opportunity to continue to help our youth progress to become successful members of the community," Stockton said. "I want to thank Joe and the club staff for ensuring their trust in me to care.
PITTSFIELD, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
iBerkshires.com

North Adams Man Injured in Williamstown Motorcycle Accident

WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. — A North Adams resident Saturday night was found bleeding and unconscious after a motorcycle accident on North Hoosac Road near the North Adams line, according to a Police Department report. Edward Laurin Lacosse Jr. of West Shaft Road was traveling west at a high rate of...
NORTH ADAMS, MA
whdh.com

WATCH: Car bursts into flames in Pittsfield

PITTSFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - A car burst into flames in Pittsfield. The fire happened near Valentine Road and Lakeway Drive in the Western Mass. town Wednesday. All three people inside the car made it out before the flames erupted, and were taken to the hospital for evaluation. (Copyright (c) 2022...
PITTSFIELD, MA
iBerkshires.com

Bidwell House Museum Online: 'The Thieves of Threadneedle Street'

SHEFFIELD, Mass. — Join the Bidwell House Museum on May 21 at 4 p.m. for a talk about the Thieves of Threadneedle Street and learn how two Bidwell brothers perpetrated one of the biggest forgeries in the Bank of England's history. According to a press release, in 2008, as...
MUSEUMS
iBerkshires.com

Weekend Outlook: Third Thursday Returns, Guthrie Center Walk

Berkshire County will be offering a variety of indoor and outdoor events this hot cloudy weekend including museum activities, concerts, fundraising walks, and farmers markets. Third Thursday runs from 5 to 8 p.m. on the Common after a two-year hiatus. This month's theme is youth and the evening will include...
PITTSFIELD, MA
spectrumnews1.com

Pittsfield’s Third Thursdays return for first time since 2019

PITTSFIELD, Mass. - Cloudy skies and a bit of rain couldn’t dampen people’s spirits as Pittsfield’s Third Thursday celebrations returned after a two-year hiatus. “It’s been great, it’s been fun,” said John Vella of Bear Butter, a Pittsfield business making homemade almond butter. “The rain settled down, and now it seems more people are coming around.”
PITTSFIELD, MA
iBerkshires.com

Clinton Church Restoration Announces New Funding

GREAT BARRINGTON, Mass. — Clinton Church Restoration has been awarded a $117,000 capital grant from MassDevelopment and the Mass Cultural Council, part of a round of Cultural Facilities Fund grants. The funds will be used to help complete architectural and engineering plans for the African American cultural heritage center...
GREAT BARRINGTON, MA

