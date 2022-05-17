ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Netflix Lays Off 150 Employees

By Christian Hetrick
 4 days ago
Netflix is laying off roughly 150 people after the streaming giant lost subscribers last quarter.

In a statement to dot.LA, a Netflix spokesperson said the company’s slowing revenue growth means it must rein in its costs.

“So sadly, we are letting around 150 employees go today, mostly U.S.-based,” the spokesperson said. “These changes are primarily driven by business needs rather than individual performance, which makes them especially tough as none of us want to say goodbye to such great colleagues. We're working hard to support them through this very difficult transition."

The job cuts amount to 2% of the company’s workforce, according to the Hollywood Reporter. The streaming giant is eliminating 70 roles in its animation division, and cutting contractor jobs in social media and publishing channels, THR reported, citing a company memo. Affected employees are expected to receive severance packages starting at four months.

The layoffs come just a few weeks after Netflix laid off about 25 people in its marketing division, including at its editorial website Tudum.

Netflix shares have cratered since the streaming platform reported that it lost 200,000 subscribers during the first quarter—the first time the company shed customers in more than a decade. The company also expects to lose 2 million more in the current second quarter. The streamer blamed increased competition, password sharing and the war in Ukraine, among other issues.

During the earnings call in April, Netflix CFO warned that over the next two years, “we're kind of operating to roughly that operating margin, which does mean that we're pulling back on some of our spend growth across both content and noncontent spend.”

