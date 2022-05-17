ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sarasota, FL

Allegiant adds Minnesota flight to Sarasota airport

By Eric Garwood
Longboat Observer
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAllegiant Air is adding to its list of destinations from Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport this week with word that it’s launching service to Minneapolis-St. Paul in October. The twice-weekly route makes its first trip on Oct. 6, and...

www.yourobserver.com

Comments / 1

Sarasota, FL
Lifestyle
Evie M.

I was today years old when I learned there's a haunted Cracker Barrel in Naples, Florida

Not the Cracker Barrel in Naples, Florida, but a Cracker Barrel.Dave Stone on Wikimedia Commons Creative Commons Attribution 2.0 Generic license. I'm telling you, I absolutely love Florida, but it is just the strangest state. In all the best ways, of course. And while I've made it my literal job to find out all the weird and haunted places around Florida, this one made me laugh out loud.
NAPLES, FL
blackchronicle.com

Coast Guard rescues 3 men clinging to buoy in Tampa Bay

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — A Coast Guard crew stationed in St. Petersburg rescued three stranded people after they abandoned a 24-foot vessel that was taking on water in Tampa Bay, Saturday. The rescue crew picked up the stranded boaters who clinging to a buoy near Egmont Key. The...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
floridasportsman.com

From inshore to 100 pound Wahoo

My serious inshore fishing began in the early fifties. The fishing way back when was outstanding. In 1954, at a cost of $22-million dollars, the Sunshine Skyway first opened. The Skyway stretched from St. Pete's Maximo Point at the end of 34th Street S to Terra Ceia Island to U.S. 41S in Manatee County. At the time it was the longest unbroken bridge in the U.S. and one of the longest in the world.
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
University of Florida

Wild Sarasota Spotlight: cunning coyotes

Shrewd and sly, coyotes have earned a reputation as cunning creatures, but many of us know little about the wild canines that inhabit our neighborhoods. And much less about how to live with them. Read on to learn more about coyote identification, how they came to Florida, and management techniques....
FLORIDA STATE
