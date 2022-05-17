ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Appleton, WI

Silver Alert canceled for Appleton man

By Alice Reid
 4 days ago
Jay Cross has been located safe

A Silver Alert has been issued in Appleton for a missing man named Jay Cross.

Cross is an 80-year-old white man who is 5'03'' tall and weighs 174lbs. He has blue eyes and gray short hair.

He was last seen wearing a yellow baseball hat, brownish-red plaid flannel long sleeve shirt, and jeans. Authorities say he was on foot.

Cross is missing from McDonald St and Grant St in Appleton. He was last seen at around 9:15 a.m. Tuesday.

Anyone with information is asked to call Appleton Police Department at 920-832-5500.

