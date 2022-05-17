Read full article on original website
Anson County’s flip to red highlights a shift in rural NC counties
In a three-part series, WFAE looks at why Democrats continue to lose in most statewide races. Here in Part 2, we focus on political shifts in rural regions of North Carolina. There’s a stretch of rural counties on U.S. 74 heading east from Charlotte to the beach that used to be reliably Democratic.
Clarity sought on driver's license access for permanent residents
The North Carolina Department of Transportation has been asked to clarify its policies when issuing — or denying — driver’s licenses to permanent residents, such as green-card holders. In a legal petition filed this week, the American Civil Liberties Union of North Carolina and the North Carolina...
NC energy regulators face a choice with Duke carbon-cutting plan: How fast and how far to go?
State regulators face a year-end deadline to decide how Duke Energy will eliminate carbon emissions at power plants to meet the state's climate goals. After a year of debate, the North Carolina Utilities Commission is expected to issue an order next week. Power plants are the state's second-largest source of...
Texas recommends health care coverage to address high rates of preventable maternal mortality
Texas released a report showing high instances of preventable maternal mortality rates. They recommend more access to health care as a response to the finding. There is a trend in high maternal mortality rates among states without 12 months of postpartum Medicaid coverage and access to abortion. Congress was unable to guarantee 12 months of postpartum coverage in this week’s federal spending bill.
