North Carolina State

Anson County’s flip to red highlights a shift in rural NC counties

In a three-part series, WFAE looks at why Democrats continue to lose in most statewide races. Here in Part 2, we focus on political shifts in rural regions of North Carolina. There’s a stretch of rural counties on U.S. 74 heading east from Charlotte to the beach that used to be reliably Democratic.
ANSON COUNTY, NC
Texas recommends health care coverage to address high rates of preventable maternal mortality

Texas released a report showing high instances of preventable maternal mortality rates. They recommend more access to health care as a response to the finding. There is a trend in high maternal mortality rates among states without 12 months of postpartum Medicaid coverage and access to abortion. Congress was unable to guarantee 12 months of postpartum coverage in this week’s federal spending bill.
TEXAS STATE

