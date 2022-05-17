WGLT's Sound Ideas - Monday 5/16/22

Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker is a favorite fall guy among Republicans for most of Illinois’ woes: Violence. The economy. An exodus of population. But speaking to McLean County Democrats on Thursday night, Pritzker placed the blame squarely on his Republican predecessor. Gov. Bruce Rauner’s two-year budget impasse put the state into a nose-dive, Pritzker said, while crediting Democrats with turning Illinois around.
A second marijuana dispensary could come to Bloomington. The city's Zoning Board of Appeals has signed off on a request for a special-use permit for a new cannabis store. It would be located in front of Wal-Mart in a currently vacant building at 1006 J.C. Parkway. The application was submitted...
The City of Bloomington will consider a development incentive package that would allow a game store to expand in downtown. Jamie Mathy resigned from the city council to avoid a conflict of interest before submitting the proposal. Jamie and Kelly Mathy own Red Raccoon Games. They would buy the Main...
There are plenty of new candidates who have filed to run for McLean County Board this year, but most won't have to campaign until the general election. There’s only one Republican primary race on the County Board. District 2 covers much of southeast McLean County. This is the only...
As life returns to some semblance of pre-pandemic normalcy, the United States is in the grip of yet another health crisis. Teen mental health has declined precipitously over the past several years. A recent study by the Centers for Disease Control found the share of American high school students who...
The McLean County Coroner's office has identified the 17-year-old from Gibson City who died in a crash on Wednesday. A 17-year-old from Gibson City died in a crash with a semi-trailer east of Bloomington on Wednesday night, according to Illinois State Police. ISP said in a release the crash happened...
More than 20 local families have been kept from homelessness in the first half of this year thanks to Normal-based agency The Baby Fold, according to its vice president of development and public relations, Aimee Beam. Not that it's been easy. Beam said the ever-rising costs of gas and food...
Normal West High School plans to host another Leah Marlene watch party on Sunday night for the American Idol finale. It’s the third straight week the school has opened its doors to cheer on its favorite alum who aiming for the talent show’s top prize. Illinois State University...
Normal Police are investigating the theft of thousands of dollars of electronics from Walmart. Police are calling it a burglary that appears to have been done by an organized group with knowledge of Walmart operations. “We believe they have done the same thing at other Walmart stores,” Normal Police Lieutenant...
Comments / 0