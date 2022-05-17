ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mclean County, IL

WGLT's Sound Ideas - Monday 5/16/22

By Sarah Nardi
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn today's episode, you'll hear from the candidates running in McLean...

During stop in B-N, Pritzker says this is the year Democrats will 'turn McLean County blue'

Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker is a favorite fall guy among Republicans for most of Illinois’ woes: Violence. The economy. An exodus of population. But speaking to McLean County Democrats on Thursday night, Pritzker placed the blame squarely on his Republican predecessor. Gov. Bruce Rauner’s two-year budget impasse put the state into a nose-dive, Pritzker said, while crediting Democrats with turning Illinois around.
MCLEAN COUNTY, IL
Bloomington council to consider incentives for game store expansion

The City of Bloomington will consider a development incentive package that would allow a game store to expand in downtown. Jamie Mathy resigned from the city council to avoid a conflict of interest before submitting the proposal. Jamie and Kelly Mathy own Red Raccoon Games. They would buy the Main...
BLOOMINGTON, IL
Sound Health: Teens and the emerging epidemic of sadness

As life returns to some semblance of pre-pandemic normalcy, the United States is in the grip of yet another health crisis. Teen mental health has declined precipitously over the past several years. A recent study by the Centers for Disease Control found the share of American high school students who...
BLOOMINGTON, IL
Gibson City teen dies in crash with semi east of Bloomington

The McLean County Coroner's office has identified the 17-year-old from Gibson City who died in a crash on Wednesday. A 17-year-old from Gibson City died in a crash with a semi-trailer east of Bloomington on Wednesday night, according to Illinois State Police. ISP said in a release the crash happened...
BLOOMINGTON, IL
A new fund at The Baby Fold aims to offset the impacts of inflation

More than 20 local families have been kept from homelessness in the first half of this year thanks to Normal-based agency The Baby Fold, according to its vice president of development and public relations, Aimee Beam. Not that it's been easy. Beam said the ever-rising costs of gas and food...
NORMAL, IL
