BROKEN ARROW, Oklahoma – Muscogee (Creek) Veteran Michael D. Coon’s vision of a national war memorial honoring deceased veterans lost to suicide is finally coming to fruition. Funded by the Mission 22 Project, the War at Home Memorial is a first of its kind: a monument honoring veterans lost to mental illness. The memorial is significant to Michael D. Coon because his son, Michael K. Coon is one of the veterans honored and the only Muscogee (Creek) Veteran to be featured.

BROKEN ARROW, OK ・ 1 DAY AGO