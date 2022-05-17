ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Speeding on the Atchafalaya Basin Bridge

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSenate bill 435 has been cleared by the Senate and now...

Locals react to gas prices reaching a record-high in Lafayette

LAFAYETTE, La. (KADN)- According to American Automobile Association (AAA) gas prices have hit a record high for Louisiana with the statewide average for regular gas being $4.44 per gallon. News15 went out to a few gas stations in Lafayette and the prices ranged from $4.19-$4.25. Many residents in the area...
LAFAYETTE, LA
Man’s injuries suffered during rideshare crash leads to new law

DENVER (KCNC) -- Rideshare companies like Uber and Lyft will soon have to further protect drivers and riders with greater insurance coverage following a series of loopholes one Colorado man fell through. Gov. Jared Polis recently signed a bill that will soon require the companies to cover most underinsured drivers and riders when injuries are a result of a collision during a ride.
COLORADO STATE

