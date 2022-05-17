Speeding on the Atchafalaya Basin Bridge

DENVER (KCNC) -- Rideshare companies like Uber and Lyft will soon have to further protect drivers and riders with greater insurance coverage following a series of loopholes one Colorado man fell through. Gov. Jared Polis recently signed a bill that will soon require the companies to cover most underinsured drivers and riders when injuries are a result of a collision during a ride.

COLORADO STATE ・ 6 HOURS AGO