Mashpee, MA

Hazardous Material technicians called to liquid nitrogen leak at Mashpee lab

capecod.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMASHPEE – Mashpee fire officials called for state Hazardous Materials technicians to respond to a reported liquid nitrogen leak in a as...

www.capecod.com

capecod.com

Woman suffers serious burns in house explosion and fire in Dennis

DENNIS – At 05:15 AM Saturday, the Dennis Fire Department responded to a structure fire at 143 Mayfair Road. When Dennis Fire units arrived, they found the building had exploded. The occupant of the building had suffered burns from the fire. A MedFlight helicopter was called but was not flying due to weather. The victim was transported to Cape Cod Hospital by Dennis ambulance with life-threatening injuries. The blast was strong enough to blow out a window and an outside gable wall. Dennis Police used a portable extinguisher to extinguish hot spots prior to fire department arrival.
DENNIS, MA
City
Mashpee, MA
Mashpee, MA
Crime & Safety
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
City
Provincetown, MA
nbcboston.com

Bomb Threat Called in at Hyannis Restaurant, Suspect Arrested

Barnstable police arrived at the Fogo Brazilian Barbeque in Hyannis on Friday after receiving a call about a possible bomb threat. The call came after Eduardo Filho, 29, of Oaks Bluff, allegedly called the restaurant and told them he had left a travel bag there. Filho warned that if anyone touched the bag he would make it explode.
BARNSTABLE, MA
capecod.com

3 hospitalized, hotel evaluated after Hazardous Materials incident in Yarmouth

WEST YARMOUTH – The Hampton Inn on Route 28 in Yarmouth was evacuated sometime after 10 AM. Yarmouth Firefighters were called to the hotel after reports of a person not feeling well. Officials say pool chemicals reacted causing the issue. As a precaution, the hotel was evacuated for a time. Two civilians went to Cape Cod Hospital on their own. A third civilian and a hotel employee were transported to Cape Cod Hospital for evaluation. The incident was determined to be contained to the pool area.
YARMOUTH, MA
capecod.com

New details: Oak Bluffs man facing terrorism charges after leaving travel bag outside Hyannis restaurant and saying it would blow up if anyone touched it

HYANNIS – On Friday May 20, 2022 at approximately 6:43pm Barnstable Police Officers responded to Fogo Brazilian Barbeque located at 39 Iyannough Road (Route 28) in Hyannis for a suspicious package. The reporting party stated that a subject, later identified as 29-year-old Eduardo Filho of Oaks Bluffs, had left a travel bag at the restaurant and then called the restaurant stating that if anyone touched the bag he would make it explode. In an abundance of caution the Barnstable Patrol Force along with the Hyannis Fire Department, Yarmouth Police Department, and the Massachusetts State Police evacuated the immediate area, shut down Route 28 in the area and notified the State Police Bomb Squad. The State Police Bomb Squad was able to examine the package and determine there were no explosive materials or devices present. Filho was located by the State Police on Martha’s Vineyard and was taken into custody. The Barnstable County Sheriff’s Office assisted by transporting Filho back to Cape Cod via their Safe Boat S-300 where he was then transported to the Barnstable Police Department and booked on charges of Making a Terroristic Threat and Use of a Hoax Device. Filho was held on $25,000 bail and will be arraigned at Barnstable District Court on Monday May 23, 2022. The Barnstable Police would like to thank all agencies involved in ensuring a safe outcome to tonight’s incident.
OAK BLUFFS, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Five arrested with two firearms, 679 grams of cocaine in early morning Massachusetts drug raids

5 have been arrested after a months-long investigation into a Massachusetts drug operation. According to Barnstable Police, on Thursday morning, multiple federal search warrants were executed in the Mid-Cape area resulting in five arrests, the seizure of 2 large capacity firearms and ammunition, a bullet proof vest, along with 679 grams of cocaine with a street value of approximately $50,000.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
#Hazardous Materials#Cape Cod#Liquid Nitrogen#Franey Medical Labs#Cape Wide News
Martha's Vineyard Times

Oak Bluffs man faces terrorism charge

A 29-year-old Oak Bluffs man is being charged with making a terroristic threat and use of a hoax of device in connection with an off-Island incident, according to a press release issued by Barnstable Police. Eduardo Filho was arrested by State Police on Martha’s Vineyard Friday night and returned to...
OAK BLUFFS, MA
whdh.com

Flames damage 2 Brockton homes

BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A fire broke out inside a home in Brockton Friday afternoon and quickly spread to a neighboring house. SKY7 HD flew over the scene on Tina Avenue where heavy smoke and flames could be seen shooting out of the roof of one of the homes. No...
BROCKTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Fire breaks out at Smolak Farms overnight

NORTH ANDOVER, Mass. — A massive fire broke out at Smolak Farms in North Andover early Friday morning. Crews from multiple fire departments, including Methuen and Andover, responded to South Bradford Street to battle the blaze. No injuries were reported. It is unclear if any animals were injured in...
NORTH ANDOVER, MA
capecod.com

Police, NPS rangers investigating single car crash on Race Point Road in Provincetown

PROVINCETOWN – Provincetown Police and National Park Service Rangers are investigating a single-vehicle crash in Provincetown Thursday evening. The crash happened about 10 PM on Race Point Road between Beech Forest and the Visitor Center. It appeared the vehicle struck a tree causing the air bags to deploy. Two people were transported to Cape Cod Hospital for evaluation. Further details were not immediately available.
PROVINCETOWN, MA
NewsBreak
Public Safety
capecod.com

Crash snarls traffic before Sagamore Bridge

BOURNE – A three-vehicle crash on Route 6 about 9 AM snarled the morning commute approaching the Sagamore Bridge. No serious injuries were reported. Mass State Police are investigating the cause of the crash. Cape Wide News was created in 1998 by Provincetown native Tim Caldwell to provide public-safety,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
capecod.com

Firefighters extricate victim after three-vehicle crash in Dennis

DENNIS – Firefighters had to use the Jaws of Life to free a victim following a three-vehicle crash in Dennis about 3:30 PM Thursday afternoon. The crash happened at the intersection of Trotting Park Road and Lower County Road. At least two people were transported by ambulance to Cape Cod Hospital. Motorists were urged to seek alternate routes. The crash is under investigation by Dennis Police.
DENNIS, MA
capecod.com

Sunday Journal – Hazardous Waste On Cape Cod

Cape Cod’s hazardous waste collection events are about more than just spring cleaning, according to Barnstable County’s Hazardous Materials Environmental Specialist and Water Guardian Kalliope Chute. For a region like Cape Cod, with only one major source of drinking water, she says that the effects of not disposing of hazardous waste correctly can have far reaching impacts, as well as pose a danger to first responders in an emergency.
BARNSTABLE COUNTY, MA
capecod.com

Brewster Fire/Rescue responds to motor vehicle crash late Wednesday evening

BREWSTER – On Wednesday at 10:46 PM, Brewster Fire/Rescue was dispatched to a motor vehicle collision on Slough Road in the vicinity of Derby Lane. On arrival units found a single car that had left the roadway and struck a tree in the adjacent woods. The two occupants of the vehicle had self extricated prior to FD arrival. Both were evaluated and transported to Cape Cod Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Brewster Fire would like to thank the Dennis Fire Department for responding on the request for a mutual aid ambulance. The crash remains under investigation by the Brewster Police Department.
BREWSTER, MA
bpdnews.com

Juvenile Suspect in Custody, Three Summonsed Following Calls for Explosions in the area of Downtown Crossing

At about 3:27 PM on Friday May 20, 2022, officers assigned to District A-1 (Downtown) responded to reports of a large explosion in the area of Summer Street at Arch Street in Downtown Boston. On arrival, officers spoke with several concerned citizens who stated that a group of teenagers had been observed igniting some sort of incendiary device in the crosswalk of the intersection. As the officers were investigating on scene, they heard the sound of another large explosion coming from the area of Downtown Crossing. The officers quickly responded to the area of 335 Washington Street where they observed firework debris in the street. While on scene, officers were approached by witnesses who stated that four teenage males had utilized a black cylinder to launch fireworks in the street before fleeing on foot and entering a nearby business. The officers then entered that business and located four juvenile suspects matching the provided descriptions, ultimately recovering the black cylinder from a backpack while arresting the suspect, later identified as a 16-year-old male from Quincy. The suspect was placed in custody following a brief struggle at which time the officers recovered an unexploded firework from his person.
BOSTON, MA
hyannisnews.com

HYANNIS 4TH OF JULY FIREWORKS CANCELED DUE TO NEARBY PIPING PLOVERS…

… AND THE COMMENTS ON THE HYANNISNEWS.COM FACEBOOK PAGE WERE ANIMATED, TO SAY THE LEAST!(Check out the HN post and read all the comments on the HyannisNews.com Facebook page by CLICKING HERE) THE FOLLOWING IS THE ACTUAL TOWN OF BARNSTABLE FIREWORKS PRESS RELEASE (DATED May 19, 2022) “The Town of...
BARNSTABLE, MA

