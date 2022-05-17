ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colts to sign RB Phillip Lindsay to one-year deal

 2 days ago
The Indianapolis Colts are signing free-agent running back Phillip Lindsay to a one-year deal, according to his agent Tuesday, May 17.

Even with Jonathan Taylor leading the NFL in rushing during the 2021 season and Nyheim Hines reprising his role as the pass-catching back, the Colts are bringing in the veteran Lindsay to compete with some young backs for the RB3 role in the backfield.

Lindsay will be competing with Deon Jackson, along with three undrafted rookie running backs in the forms of C.J. Verdell (Oregon), D’Vonte Price (Florida International) and Max Borghi (Washington State).

An undrafted free agent in 2018 out of Colorado, Lindsay emerged as the lead back with the Denver Broncos during his rookie season despite them using a third-round pick on Royce Freeman.

During his rookie campaign, Lindsay had one of the best undrafted rookie seasons in NFL history when he took 192 carries for 1,037 rushing yards and nine rushing touchdowns. He also caught 35 passes for 241 receiving yards and one receiving touchdown.

Lindsay followed that up in 2019 by taking 221 carries for 1,011 rushing yards and seven rushing touchdowns.

During the 2020-2021 seasons, Lindsay appeared in 25 games (nine starts) with the Broncos (2020), Houston Texans (2021) and Miami Dolphins (2021). During those games he took 206 carries for 751 rushing yards and two rushing touchdowns.

