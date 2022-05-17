ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crash stops traffic on Eglin Parkway for several hours Monday; one in critical condition

FORT WALTON BEACH — A wreck on Eglin Parkway on Monday caused at least one serious injury and tied up traffic for hours.

The crash happened about 9:55 a.m. at the intersection of Eglin Parkway and Highway Avenue near Mariner Plaza shopping center, according to a Fort Walton Beach Police Department news release.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1a7BCt_0fhISDHq00

Two vehicles, a white Cadillac SUV and a black Toyota four-door sedan, were involved. Several people who drove past the wreck took to Facebook to describe the scene. One person described "terrible destruction to both cars."

The occupants of both vehicles were taken HCA Fort Walton-Destin Hospital to be treated for their injuries, according to police. One of the drivers was listed in critical condition Monday afternoon.

Southbound lanes on Eglin from South Street to Highway Avenue were shut down for almost five hours while police investigated.

The FWBPD's investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact Officer Montgomery at 850-833-9546 or mmontgomery@fwb.org.

some random guy
2d ago

this is sad . dont know too much about this situation but i know everyday when i drive i see about 80% of people on their phone . i hope that wasn't going on with this case . i hope they pull through

