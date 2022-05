Steve Kurrent won 24 regional Emmy awards in his nearly 40-year career as a television director. He says without Ohio University and WOUB, none of it would have been possible. “I grew up in Euclid, Ohio near Cleveland,” said Kurrent. “And I always wanted to work in TV. When I graduated high school, I knew I had to go to Ohio University because it had one of the top media programs in the state.”

