Accidents

Nearly 43K killed on U.S. roads this year

KRMG
 4 days ago

CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
Bridget Mulroy

Earthquakes Rock the United States

Earthquakes are putting the states to the test.(Chandler Cruttenden/Unsplash) A series of earthquakes have hit Texas, California, Utah, Nevada, New Mexico, Puerto Rico, Hawai’i, and Alaska. The United States took a small hit today compared to the rest of the world – all within a single day.
Washington Examiner

Foster mom faces lose-lose scenario after police seize cash

Foster mother Cristal Starling faced a lose-lose proposition after officers raided her Rochester, New York, apartment in October 2020 and took all the cash they could find. Starling’s choices were simple: She could pay more than half of the seized amount to an attorney to help her fight back, or she could settle out of court and split her money 50-50 with law enforcement.
ROCHESTER, NY
The Independent

Texas governor’s plan to bus migrants to DC appears to backfire

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, running for re-election, has made a point in recent months of dramatising what he frames as the “crisis” at the US-Mexico border. Last year, Mr Abbott sent Texas National Guard troops to the state’s southern border in mission called Operation Lone Star, announcing that if Mr Biden refused to secure the border, Texans would do it themselves. That plan, however, has been roundly criticised by participants who say that they have faced pay delays and substandard living conditions. Earlier this month, Mr Abbott launched another plan: Texas would bus migrants who arrived in the state all...
IMMIGRATION
MilitaryTimes

Soldier killed, 2 hurt in Joint Base Lewis-McChord training accident

A junior soldier assigned to 7th Infantry Division at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, died Monday and two more were injured in a single-vehicle accident during a training exercise, a division spokesperson said. Pfc. Joseph A. Marquez, from Dover, Delaware, was killed in the Yakima Training Area mishap, according a release...
DOVER, DE

