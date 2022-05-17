ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dougherty County, GA

Dougherty's Miguel Vargas headlines All-Region 1-AAAA Boys Soccer Team

By From staff reports
The Albany Herald
The Albany Herald
 4 days ago
Dougherty senior Miguel Vargas earned one of the top honors on the All-Region 1-AAAA Boys Soccer Team voted on by the region’s coaches.

Vargas was named Co-Offensive Player of the Year, sharing the award with Cairo junior Ismael Ponce.

The boys first-team all-region list included Dougherty’s Jose Garcia, Monroe’s Boss Diallo and Westover’s Blake Peterson.

Dougherty’s Jordan Carreto and Steven Joyner, Monroe’s Hansel Ramirez and Westover’s Edward Taylor and Edison Vicente earned spots on the all-region second team. The honorable mention list featured Dougherty’s Ja’haven Brown, Maichi Greene and Lavi Lee, and Monroe’s Dunay Ramirez, Jordan Demps and Dorian Griffin.

