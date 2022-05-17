ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson to defend state ban on conversion therapy

By Shawn Garrett, KIRO 7 News
KIRO 7 Seattle
KIRO 7 Seattle
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07Al0t_0fhIRT8100
Bob Ferguson Washington state Attorney General Bob Ferguson speaks at a news conference announcing legislation to combat mass shootings in the state, Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019, in Seattle. Gov. Jay Inslee is joining Ferguson to propose limits to magazine capacity and a ban on the sale of assault weapons. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson) (Elaine Thompson/AP)

Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson appeared before the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit on Tuesday to ask the judges to uphold the state law banning “conversion therapy.”

Conversion therapy is a practice that attempts to change a person’s sexual orientation or gender identity.

State Bill 5722, the banning of conversion therapy, was signed into law in 2018 by Governor Inslee.

Brian Tingley, a state-licensed marriage and family therapist, is appealing the Aug. 2021 dismissal of a lawsuit challenging the law.

The case was dismissed by Senior U.S. District Judge Robert J. Bryan, saying the state’s interest “in protecting the physical and psychological well-being of minors, including lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender youth, and in protecting its minors against exposure to serious harm caused by conversion therapy.”

Previous challenges to the ban occurred in 2014 and 2016.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 13

Chris Willoughby
4d ago

Conversion therapy is not only for those trying to convert someone who sees themselves as trans or other, but it works the other way also. Look at all the parents and institutions (like this state) that are trying to convert their kids into something they are not! This too should be illegal. Let a child be a child and if they "CHOOSE" to convert to something other than the gender they are biologically, this should not be influenced in any way!

Reply(1)
9
Larry Young
3d ago

Bob Ferguson is a "Neil DeGraase lawyer". He has nothing legitimate to do, so he looks for ways to annoy people that will bring him photo ops.

Reply(1)
6
Betty Stevens
4d ago

They don't know what there talking about stop with the b.s. People need to stay the way God made them he has his reasons for it and we should let it be unless it's a life or death we should not be teaching that sinning is a good thing nor should we play God think of how sad he will be , for what ?

Reply(1)
10
Related
KING 5

'Troubling': Inslee cancels parole order granted to Timothy Pauley

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Washington Gov. Jay Inslee struck down Friday an order that granted parole to Timothy Pauley, a 1981 convicted murderer who is currently serving a life sentence. Inslee canceled an order from the Indeterminate Sentence Review Board (ISRB), which makes decisions on whether inmates have been “rehabilitated...
OLYMPIA, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

GOP primary race for Alabama Senate seat turns bitter

AUBURN, Ala. — (AP) — Alabama’s Republican primary for the U.S. Senate seat being vacated by retiring U.S. Sen. Richard Shelby has become a bitter high-dollar contest with the three strongest contenders jockeying for the nomination. The leading candidates are U.S. Rep. Mo Brooks who won —...
ALABAMA STATE
q13fox.com

Parole canceled for man who killed 3 in Washington state bar

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee has overturned a decision to grant parole to man who killed three tavern workers during a robbery in 1980. Timothy Pauley was 21 when he and associate Scott Carl Smith robbed the Barn Door Tavern near Seattle-Tacoma International Airport after closing time, using extension cords to tie up three women and two men who were cleaning up. They forced the women to undress and brought the men into a walk-in cooler, where Pauley executed them with a revolver.
SEATTLE, WA
bigcountrynewsconnection.com

Washington Governor Jay Inslee Rescinds COVID-19 Requirement for Outdoor Contractors and Volunteers

OLYMPIA - On Friday, Washington Governor Jay Inslee rescinded COVID-19 vaccine requirements for outdoor contractors and volunteers whose work does not involve delivery of health care services. Examples include contracted landscapers, contracted or volunteer wildland firefighters, and contracted construction workers. Proclamation 21-14.5, which was amended Friday, outlines COVID-19 vaccination requirements...
WASHINGTON STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Washington Society
Local
Washington Government
State
Washington State
KIRO 7 Seattle

Federal officials sue Virginia dog breeding facility, seize at least 145 beagles

RICHMOND, Va. — Federal officials are suing a Virginia dog breeding facility for allegedly breeding dogs for research. They also seized at least 145 beagles on Thursday. The Associated Press says the Envigo RMS facility have been sued by federal officials for multiple animal welfare concerns. They have been under investigation for months after concerns have grown from animal rights groups and lawmakers who helped to pass animal welfare measures recently. The facility operates in Cumberland County and since July 2021, has housed up to 5,000 beagles.
VIRGINIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Conversion Therapy#Attorney General#Transgender Youth#Marriages#Racism#The U S Court Of Appeals#The Ninth Circuit#Cox Media Group
MyNorthwest.com

With COVID cases on rise again, did Washington lift mask mandate too soon?

It’s been nearly two months since Washington state lifted its indoor mask mandate, and cases are creeping back up again. According to a report this week by KIRO 7’s Graham Johnson, the State Department of Health website shows numbers are increasing, though not as high as they were in January. Cases in Seattle Public Schools are approaching numbers not seen since January as well. And while 200 people in Washington were in hospitals a month ago, it was up to 450 last weekend.
WASHINGTON STATE
Chronicle

Washington Still Has 29 Pandemic Emergency Orders in Effect With No Plans to End Them

It’s been more than two years since Gov. Jay Inslee issued his first COVID-19 emergency proclamation in the state of Washington. Since then, the governor has signed 87 COVID-related proclamations, rescinding 58 fully so far, while all or portions of 29 proclamations are still active statewide. In February 2020...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
News Talk KIT

If You Think the Drunkest City in Washington is Yakima, You’re Wrong

Every so often we get lists for worst drivers, best buildings, craziest schools, or whatever, all listed state by state. We have a lot of hops in the Yakima valley. 75% of the hops used for beer in the US come from our backyard so I was wondering what the drunkest city in Washington state might be. I didn't really think it'd be Yakima but if it was I wouldn't've been surprised. As it turns out, not only is it not Yakima but a town I didn't consider.
YAKIMA, WA
KUOW

Seattle Now: Abortion might swing WA's 8th congressional race

Republicans are hoping to regain control of the House of Representatives this November. And there’s only one district in Washington state that’s up for grabs. Democrat Kim Shrier’s in the 8th. There's now a new wrinkle in the race with the leaked Supreme Court opinion on abortion.
SEATTLE, WA
KXL

Preliminary Results: Oregon’s Primary Election 2022

PORTLAND, Ore. — Preliminary results of Oregon’s primary election on Tuesday show some potential winners and losers. Results are not final though until all ballots are counted due to the state’s new law passed in 2021 that allows post-marked ballots to be counted up to seven days later.
PORTLAND, OR
KTVB

Five-term Idaho Attorney General ousted in Republican primary

BOISE, Idaho — For KTVB's full election night footage, click here. Former U.S. Rep. Raul Labrador has won Idaho’s Republican attorney general primary, beating a longtime incumbent who had been criticized by the far right for not taking a more activist role. Labrador prevailed over Attorney General Lawrence...
IDAHO STATE
103.5 KISSFM

Idaho Reacts to Brad Little Winning the Election This Week

This Tuesday, Idahoans all over the state voted for candidates in the primary election for governor. As you are probably aware, Brad Little won Idaho’s 2022 GOP, triumphing over far-right Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin. McGeachin was endorsed by Trump, yet she lost by 20.4 percentage points. According to the...
IDAHO STATE
KIRO 7 Seattle

KIRO 7 Seattle

Seattle, WA
96K+
Followers
109K+
Post
43M+
Views
ABOUT

KIRO 7 News is serving the Puget Sound region with live, local and in-depth coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.kiro7.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy