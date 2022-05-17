Campaigning for US Senate: Lee A. Brian

I came to this campus four years ago, wide-eyed and excited for the potential of the next four years. Ironically I thought that I was one of few who came from a small, Northern area near a big city, but obviously I was to learn very quickly that that wasn’t special to me. Finding my place here at Elon was harder than I expected it to be, and that fact was something that was even harder to admit. Eventually, I joined Elon News Network. ENN gave me a home on this campus when I wasn’t quite sure where else I could give the same honor to, and that feeling of purpose only grew stronger. Without ENN, not only would I have never been the journalist I am today, but I would’ve never been the person I am today. I would’ve never been the person who’s not scared to stand up for herself, or the person who was eager to ask as many questions as possible. Without ENN, I would’ve never been able to say that I get to live out my childhood dream.

ELON, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO