ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pickens, SC

2022 North Carolina Primary Election Results

wspa.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNews, weather, sports for Greenville, Spartanburg,...

www.wspa.com

Comments / 0

Related
News19 WLTX

Batesburg winning Powerball ticket follows years of playing for one man

BATESBURG-LEESVILLE, S.C. — Does persistence pay off? For a recent winner of the South Carolina Education Lottery in Batesburg-Leesville that appears to be the case. A Midlands man who hasn't been publicly identified drew a winning ticket from the Quick Stop #5 on West Columbia Avenue. But it's far the first Powerball ticket that he has bought - he's been playing for years.
BATESBURG-LEESVILLE, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Greenville, SC
Government
City
Spartanburg, SC
Spartanburg, SC
Elections
Pickens, SC
Sports
Greenville, SC
Sports
Hendersonville, NC
Government
City
Hendersonville, NC
State
North Carolina State
City
Asheville, NC
Pickens, SC
Government
City
Pickens, SC
City
Greenville, SC
Spartanburg, SC
Sports
Spartanburg, SC
Government
Hendersonville, NC
Sports
City
Greenville, NC
City
Anderson, SC
WRDW-TV

Body of missing S.C. pilot and plane recovered off Georgia coast

BRYAN COUNTY, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT)) - The body of a missing South Carolina pilot and a missing plane have been recovered off the Georgia coast. The Bryan County coroner identified the remains as 67-year-old Edwin Farr, of Lexington, South Carolina. His remains were found in waters 18 miles off the coast...
BRYAN COUNTY, GA
WYFF4.com

Earthquake reported in South Carolina

ELGIN, S.C. — The USGS reported an earthquake in South Carolina Saturday morning. The 1.8 magnitude quake was detected about 3 miles east of Elgin at 6:18 am. This is one of numerous earthquakes reported in the area in the past several months.
ELGIN, SC
WLTX.com

Nationwide baby formula scam looks to have roots in North Carolina

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — It's a natural instinct nowadays: When you need something and can't find it in stores, you search online. For thousands of parents looking everywhere for baby formula, one resource is Facebook. That's where Terri Bair of Pennsylvania, and Laurel Smith of Texas, found a haven of...
POLITICS
kiss951.com

‘Wheel of Fortune’ Live Tour Is Coming To North Carolina

“The Wheel” will be rolling across America this fall. “Wheel of Fortune LIVE!” is going on a nationwide tour with over 60 dates starting September 8th, including a stop at Ovens Auditorium in Charlotte on Monday, September 19th. According to the official website, the live show is...
CHARLOTTE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Primary Election#Sc#Cbs#Channel 7
wvlt.tv

New Pigeon River Gorge bridge open along I-40 in North Carolina

HARMON DEN, N.C. (WVLT) - A new bridge that allows travelers to cut through the Pigeon River Gorge was opened Thursday night, according to NCDOT Spokesperson David Uchiyama. Uchiyama said the bridge is on I-40 and goes over Cold Springs Creek and Harmon Den Road at Exit 7. “Crews from...
TRAFFIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
WDEF

So what does North Carolina’s Madison Cawthorn do next?

ASHVILLE, North Carolina (WDEF) – Two years ago, he was considered one of the GOP’s rising stars. Now the question is what will Madison Cauthorn do next?. The 25 year old Congressman represented western North Carolina, including Murphy. But his fame grew far beyond the rural mountain district...
POLITICS
fox46.com

NC trucker’s CDL suspended over guilty plea entered in his absence in SC courtroom

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — With a load of U.S. mail in tow, Jocquill Bethea’s cell phone lit up. His boss was on the other line. “They was [sic] like pull over, stop the truck,” Bethea said his boss told him over the phone. “I understand every reason why they asked me to stop the truck. If I would have gotten in an accident, that’s the loss of my license…if I would have got pulled over for an inspection and my license suspended, that’s a seven-year ban on my license.”
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, SC
borderbelt.org

Charles Graham narrowly won his primary in NC. Now the big fight for Congress begins

Charles Graham said he wasn’t surprised by his lack of a landslide win in the Democratic primary for North Carolina’s District 7 seat in Congress. All four candidates in the race won at least one county in the newly drawn seven-county district, which encompasses much of the southeastern part of the state. Graham, who has served in the N.C. House of Representatives since 2011, beat his closest opponent, Cumberland County Commissioner Charles Evans, by fewer than 800 votes, according to unofficial results.
CONGRESS & COURTS
WRDW-TV

South Carolina ranked 4th in Great Resignation

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - South Carolina is now the fourth highest ranked for people quitting their jobs. A new study by WalletHub examined statistics from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics for 2022. The top 5 states in the study and their rates of quitting for April were:. Alaska 3.90%
kiss951.com

North Carolina Thieves Steal $1500 Worth Of Fuel

Gas prices are at an all-time high right now, and some North Carolina thieves reportedly stole nearly 300 gallons, or $1,500 worth, of fuel from a gas station in Cary, North Carolina. The owner of the Quality Mart and Shell station in Cary near the intersection of Ten Ten Road...
CARY, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy