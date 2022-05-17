ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dyer Brook, ME

Mail suspended for some northern Mainers due to potholes

By Associated Press
whdh.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDYER BROOK, Maine (AP) — Residents of a town in far northern Maine are experiencing trouble with mail delivery that officials blame on roads full of...

whdh.com

whdh.com

Vacancies effectively shut down small Maine town

PASSADUMKEAG, Maine (AP) — A small town in Maine has effectively shut down because it no longer has a town clerk, code enforcement officer, assessor or animal control officer. The Bangor Daily News reports that Christen Bouchard resigned last month from her position as town clerk in Passadumkeag, a...
PASSADUMKEAG, ME
wabi.tv

Mainers band together amid baby formula shortage

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A baby formula shortage across the country has parents scrambling to feed their children. Steps are being taken that should see the shelves replenished in the weeks ahead. TV5 has more on what’s happening in the meantime. After running through their back up inventory, stores...
MAINE STATE
Big Country 96.9

Car Crash Cracks Pole; Driver Helped Out of Vehicle in Hamlin, Maine

A single-vehicle crash in Hamlin, Maine around 12:10 a.m. Friday morning, May 20, 2022 sent the driver to Cary Medical Center in Caribou with no serious injuries reported. The Van Buren Fire Department and other agencies responded to the scene at 148 Hamlin Road with a report of a “possible entrapment and car showing signs of smoke.” First responders said the driver escaped with no serious injuries.
HAMLIN, ME
wabi.tv

Flu cases are on the rise in Maine

AUGUSTA, Maine (WMTW) - The Maine Center for Disease Control says that influenza activity is on the rise in Maine, though the severity estimate remains low for the entire state. The state reports there were 716 lab confirmed cases of the flu in Maine last week, the most in a...
MAINE STATE
WGME

Maine gas prices just hit a new record high

Gas prices are showing no signs of slowing down. Maine hit another record high average on Friday. As of Friday, the average price for a gallon of gas in Maine is $4.72, according to AAA. That's 66-cents higher than a month ago. If you live in Cumberland County, it's even...
MAINE STATE
wabi.tv

Severe storms possible tonight and Sunday

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A cold front is stalled just across the border in Canada. Severe thunderstorms are possible this evening and tonight across inland areas. The greatest threat for severe storms will be across western Maine where warm temperatures and humid conditions today have the greatest chance of creating enough instability for severe storms to develop. The main hazards with any severe storms that initiate are large hail, damaging winds and heavy downpours. Thunderstorm severity will decrease as they move closer to the coast.
MAINE STATE
fiddleheadfocus.com

Walls just keep coming down in Madawaska

MADAWASKA, Maine — After residents expressed concerns over dilapidated structures and vandalism, Madawaska has torn down the decrepit gazebo at the center of Bicentennial Park. In the summer of 2021, Madawaska resident Steve Deschaine approached the town’s selectmen in a meeting after he had taken his son to play...
MADAWASKA, ME
wabi.tv

‘Like catching a unicorn,’ Hampden man reels in rare fish

HAMPDEN, Maine (WABI) - It’s like catching a unicorn. That’s how a Hampden man described his haul on a recent fishing expedition. Last Friday Michael Treworgy was fishing for Tarpon in Florida. After an unlucky start to the day - they were running low on bait. That’s around...
HAMPDEN, ME
Q106.5

Maine Game Warden and K9 Find Missing 11-Year-Old St. Albans Girl

A Maine Game Warden and his K9 worked together to locate an 11-year-old girl who went missing on Friday. The girl had gone missing at around 9:00 Friday morning from her home on the Square Road in St. Albans. The girl's family began looking for her at around 9:00 in the morning and then called 911 when they found no sign of her. Members of the Somerset County Sheriff's Office were first on the scene and they quickly requested K9 assistance from the Maine State Police and Maine Warden Service.
SAINT ALBANS, ME
foxbangor.com

Three people indicted for murder

MACHIAS- Three people have been indicted in connection with two homicides in Washington County. Darren Laney Jr.,36, was indicted for murder. Maine State Police responded to a call about a stabbing on Sunshine Lane in Big Lake Township on March 10. They found 62-year-old Darren Laney Sr. dead at his...
Central Maine Man Dies After Motorcycle Goes Airborne And Crashes

According to the Kennebec Journal, a Central Maine man is dead following a Sunday afternoon on Route 27 near Carrabassett Valley. The KJ reports that 37-year-old, Alan Rose, of Oakland, was having lunch near Sugarloaf before riding to Bangor. After lunch, Rose and another motorcyclist, 27-year-old Bryce Monteyro of Pittsfield,...
BANGOR, ME
WGME

COVID outbreaks strike 8 nursing homes as cases rise across Maine

(BDN) -- Maine saw eight new COVID-19 outbreaks in long-term care centers last week, reflecting a rise in cases across the state. The eight outbreaks included one at Stillwater Health Care in Bangor, where a preliminary state investigation found 17 residents and 10 employees had tested positive, according to Robert Long, spokesperson for the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention.
MAINE STATE
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Piscataquis, Somerset by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-21 18:07:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-21 18:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Piscataquis; Somerset The National Weather Service in Caribou Maine has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern Piscataquis County in north central Maine Somerset County in west central Maine * Until 645 PM EDT. * At 606 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 11 miles south of Saint Juste, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to vehicles is possible. * This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of northwestern Piscataquis and Somerset Counties. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH
PISCATAQUIS COUNTY, ME
wabi.tv

Man in custody following incident in Otis

OTIS Maine (WABI) - Maine State Police have arrested an Otis man following an incident that began Thursday evening. Police responded to a home off Route 9 in Otis around 10:30 p.m. Thursday for a report of a car crash. During the investigation, the Tactical Team and Crisis Negotiation Team...
OTIS, ME

