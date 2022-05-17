Mail suspended for some northern Mainers due to potholes

Effective: 2022-05-21 18:07:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-21 18:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Piscataquis; Somerset The National Weather Service in Caribou Maine has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern Piscataquis County in north central Maine Somerset County in west central Maine * Until 645 PM EDT. * At 606 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 11 miles south of Saint Juste, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to vehicles is possible. * This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of northwestern Piscataquis and Somerset Counties. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH
