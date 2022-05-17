Mail suspended for some northern Mainers due to potholes

A Maine Game Warden and his K9 worked together to locate an 11-year-old girl who went missing on Friday. The girl had gone missing at around 9:00 Friday morning from her home on the Square Road in St. Albans. The girl's family began looking for her at around 9:00 in the morning and then called 911 when they found no sign of her. Members of the Somerset County Sheriff's Office were first on the scene and they quickly requested K9 assistance from the Maine State Police and Maine Warden Service.

SAINT ALBANS, ME ・ 1 DAY AGO