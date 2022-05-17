ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Biden Condemns White Supremacy – and its Mainstream Enablers – in Emotional Address on Buffalo Shooting

By Susan Milligan
US News and World Report
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn emotional President Joe Biden shared his grief and anger with Buffalonians on Tuesday, calling the racist shooting of 10 Black grocery shoppers in the heart of the city an act of "domestic terrorism" fueled by white supremacists and their enablers in politics and media. "What happened here is...

The Guardian

Why do white supremacists want to kill Black people?

After a century of attempts by Black activists and lawmakers, President Joe Biden signed the Emmett Till Anti-Lynching Act on the White House lawn, surrounded by Black politicians, clergy, and nonprofit leaders. The new federal law makes lynching a hate crime. Representative Bobby Rush, the bill’s sponsor in the House of Representatives, called the moment “a day of enormous consequence for our nation.” But I had questions. Doubts really. Do white supremacists kill Black people because we did not have a federal anti-lynching law? If not, then does Congress think that such a law will be a deterrent? Will federal prosecutors listen to Black families who say their children were lynched – or to police and coroners who call suspicious deaths “suicides”? Will this law punish civilians for violence but reward them if they join police departments?
SOCIETY
The Independent

Buffalo mass shooting: Former Trump official says Republican rhetoric is directly fueling domestic terrorism

A former official in Donald Trump’s administration is sounding the alarm about the danger of far-right rhetoric in the wake of the mass shooting in Buffalo, New York.Miles Taylor, a former deputy chief of staff at the Department of Homeland Security, wrote on Twitter early on Sunday morning that the words of “leaders” of the GOP, including presumably Donald Trump, was responsible for “directly” inspiring violence like the attack an 18-year-old is accused of carrying out in a Buffalo supermarket on Saturday that left 10 dead and others injured.“I spent a decade working in counterterrorism. The rhetoric we are...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Rolling Stone

MAGA Lawmaker Now Under Investigation for Claiming Buffalo Shooting Was False Flag

Click here to read the full article. The Arizona state Senate on Monday launched an ethics investigation into Wendy Rogers after the racist, far-right state lawmaker falsely suggested the mass shooting in Buffalo last Saturday was carried out by a government agent. “Fed boy summer has started in Buffalo,” Rogers wrote on Telegram after a white supremacist killed 10 people and wounded three at a supermarket in a Black neighborhood. The Arizona Senate, which is controlled by Republicans, voted 24 to 3 to launch an investigation into the comment. Rogers herself and two of her GOP colleagues, Warren Petersen and Kelly Townsend,...
BUFFALO, NY
Daily Mail

Kamala Harris former spokesperson Symone Sanders says claims of a rift between VP and Biden are 'palace intrigue,' claims 'chaos' in her office is 'overreported' and hints negative stories are sexist

Vice President Kamala Harris' former spokesperson Symone Sanders knocked down rumors of a rift between Harris and President Joe Biden suggesting journalists are just thirsty for some drama. 'There's a lot of chatter and I just feel like people need - I don't know. Well, I do know. There's palace...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Salon

Deutsche Bank whistleblower linked to Trump probe found dead

The logo of German giant Deutsche Bank is seen on one of their branches in Frankfurt am Main, western Germany, on February 4, 2021 (ARMANDO BABANI/AFP via Getty Images) A whistleblower who was involved in an investigation into Donald Trump's business deals with Deutsche Bank was found dead in Los Angeles on Monday.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Independent

Jim Carrey responds to bizarre claim that he is ‘one of several different actors’ playing Joe Biden

Jim Carrey has responded to a bizarre claim that he is one of “several different people” playing US President Joe Biden.In a recent video shared on Twitter by Jason Selvig of The Good Liars – a comedy duo that regularly interviews conservative Americans about political matters – a Donald Trump supporter discussed her belief that Biden is in fact dead and multiple actors are standing in for him. After seeing the video online, The Mask actor responded to the clip, writing: “Oh dear.”The video shows Selvig talking with a woman who says: “The guy that’s doing the stand-up job of...
CELEBRITIES
Salon

Right-wing media is now blaming Ketanji Brown Jackson for the Supreme Court leak

If you thought the right-wing attacks on incoming Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson would end with her confirmation to the nation's highest court, you were wrong. Months after her confirmation, Newsmax host Grant Stinchfield is back to baselessly targeting Jackson. On Tuesday, he suggested that Jackson was responsible for the recent leak of the court's decision on Roe v. Wade.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Fox News

White House won't confirm new book saying Biden adviser called White people 'incredibly racist'

FIRST ON FOX: The White House would not confirm an excerpt from a new book saying one of President Biden's 2020 campaign advisers called White people "incredibly racist." Fox News Digital exclusively obtained the excerpt from the upcoming book "This Will Not Pass: Trump, Biden, and the Battle for America's Future" by Alexander Burns and Jonathan Martin. They write that one of the president’s advisers made the claim in relation to Biden's decision about making now-Vice President Kamala Harris his running mate.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

