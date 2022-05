CAMERON, MO – Six Department of Corrections employees from the region recently graduated from the Peer Action Care Team Training. The department’s peer support program known as P.A.C.T. is made up of staff at each worksite within the Department of Corrections or Probation and Parole region who are able to provide information, resources and confidential support to employees who experience personal or workplace stress or potentially traumatic events. P.A.C.T. members are not mental health professionals, but are peers with personal experience and specialized training.

