For the third time this year, the Marion City Council had to cancel a scheduled meeting due to a lack of a quorum. The council was set to meet at 6 p.m. Monday, but Councilman Jeff Nail was the only council member visible in the room during the zoom meeting. At 6:20 p.m., the mayor entered the council chambers and announced to the people live and on the zoom meeting that there was not a quorum so a council meeting cannot happen. Quorum is the minimum number of members of an assembly or society that must be present at any of its meetings to make the proceedings of that meeting valid. There would need to be at least three of the five council members present.

MARION, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO