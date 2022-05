A ticket with five numbers, but missing the Mega number, in Wednesday evening’s SuperLotto Plus drawing was sold at a supermarket in Sun City and is worth $10,128. There were two other tickets sold with five numbers, but missing the Mega number, one each sold at a liquor store in Burbank and a gasoline station convenience store in Carmichael, near Sacramento, the California Lottery announced. They are also each worth $10,128.

