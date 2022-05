Gruesome details are emerging from a trial in New Hampshire. Britany Barron says her husband ordered her to decapitate a co-worker with a saw. Britany’s husband, Armando Barron, suspected she was having an affair with the co-worker, Jonathan Amerault. Prosecutors say Barron allegedly beat his wife after he found text messages that she had exchanged with Amerault. They claim he then lured Amerault to a state park and shot him dead.

