Jury deliberations under way in Peter Frank trial

Summer is essentially here! And that means travel and road trips. In fact, I just got back from a quick weekend getaway to Wilmington. At just over 3 hours from Charlotte, it’s the perfect destination for an easy weekend trip. I love trip planning and creating itineraries/sifting through things to do and prioritizing them. One thing about me is I will not get to a place with no idea what I’m planning to do. So of course I want to share my must-do’s for Wilmington North Carolina for anyone planning to visit.

WILMINGTON, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO