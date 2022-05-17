Jury deliberations under way in Peter Frank trial

SWANSBORO, Onslow County — The now-former Swansboro Chief of Police, Ken Jackson, has resigned from his position, effective immediately. Jackson made that announcement in an email to the town’s manager late Thursday night following an internal investigation that found quote “detrimental conduct,” according to town officials.
Kure Beach, N.C. — A suspect has been identified after a deadly shooting between neighbors in a small North Carolina beach town. Just before 3 p.m. Tuesday, a call came into 911 following a dispute and shooting between neighbors. Several law enforcement agencies responded to Ocean View Avenue on Kure Beach.
COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) – A Chadbourn man has been charged in a fatal shooting in Tabor City earlier this month. Kason Durante Johnson, 43, has been charged with first-degree murder in connection to the shooting of Willie Wheeler on N. Lewis Street on May 2.
HORRY COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — An ex-Horry County deputy will spend 18 years in prison for his role in the death of two women who drowned in a transport van. According to WPDE, a jury convicted Stephen Flood on two counts of reckless homicide and two counts of involuntary manslaughter.
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Law enforcement and the Cape Fear Regional Special Teams responded to the scene of a reported burglary Thursday in the 6000 block of Trowbridge Street in Wilmington. The special teams (SWAT and Crisis Negotiation) cleared the residence and no suspects were found inside. According to officials...
Raleigh, N.C. — Within the span of a week, COVID hospitalizations in North Carolina increased by 22%. Newly reported COVID cases have also risen by 32% week-over-week in the state, according to data from May 8-14. Wake County and Cumberland County are particularly hard-hit by the surge in COVID...
KURE BEACH, New Hanover County — Kure Beach Police have released the names of the men involved in Tuesday’s deadly shooting involving a dispute among neighbors. ABC affiliate WWAY is reporting that police identified the victim as John Allen Garisto, 55, and the suspect as William Henry Bennett, 61. Both men are from Kure Beach.
BOLIVIA, N.C. (WECT) – The Pender County Sheriff’s Office arrested Bobby Earl Dixon Jr. and charged him with manufacturing and selling cocaine on Wednesday, May 18. According to the PCSO, Dixon was arrested in the parking lot of the Burgaw Food Lion following a drug investigation. “Dixon is...
Summer is essentially here! And that means travel and road trips. In fact, I just got back from a quick weekend getaway to Wilmington. At just over 3 hours from Charlotte, it’s the perfect destination for an easy weekend trip. I love trip planning and creating itineraries/sifting through things to do and prioritizing them. One thing about me is I will not get to a place with no idea what I’m planning to do. So of course I want to share my must-do’s for Wilmington North Carolina for anyone planning to visit.
ELIZABETHTOWN, N.C. (WNCN) — About $27,000 worth of cocaine and marijuana was seized in a drug bust that led to charges against two North Carolina men, authorities said. The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday said they searched a home in the 400 block of Center Road in Elizabethtown on Tuesday after residents complained that […]
NEW BERN, Craven County — West Craven Middle School in New Bern was placed on lockdown Friday morning. Craven County Schools spokesperson Jennifer Wagner confirmed that the lockdown was prompted by an anonymous tip on the district's See Something Say Something reporting system. No details concerning the nature of...
WHITEVILLE, N.C. (WECT) – The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office was able to locate and return a stolen boat to its owner on May 15. Per a CCSO release, the office first responded to the theft on May 1. Christopher Inman had his 20′ Sunbird boat and trailer stolen from his storage on Whitehall Road.
CAROLINA BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - Several stop sign changes will be implemented over the next week, Carolina Beach town officials announced Friday. On May 10, town council members approved the following adjustments:. Remove the stops signs on 4th Street at the Spartanburg Ave. intersection. Add an all way stop (3-way...
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Part of a highway in Onslow County that was closed due to a suspicious package Wednesday morning has now been reopened. Cindy Bell with the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office said Hwy. 258 between Pony Farm Road and Blue Creek Road was open to traffic again. No further information on the investigation […]
The May 2 shooting of a Tabor City man has led to the arrest of a suspect from the Chadbourn area. Kason Durante Johnson, 43, is being held under no bond on a single count of first degree murder, jail records show. Johnson listed his address as 501 Grice Rd., Chadbourn.
BOLIVIA, NC (WWAY) — The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office is looking for the best and brightest individuals who want to help their community, and who want to make a difference. Their webpage describes their open positions, stating, “A career with the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office offers challenge, excitement,...
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A Princeton man said he used his daughters’ and granddaughters’ ages to win $402,887 from the NC Lottery. Joseph Eonta, 69, said he purchased this $1 Cash 5 ticket from Princeton Food Mart on Dr. Donnie H. Jones Boulevard for Wednesday’s drawing.
ELIZABETH TOWN, NC (WWAY) — On May 17th, 2022 The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office Vice/Narcotics Unit executed a search warrant in the 400 Block of Center Road Elizabethtown North Carolina. The search warrant concluded the investigation into the allegations of narcotic distribution following citizen complaints. Bladen County Sheriff’s...
Comments / 0