ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sheboygan, WI

Therapy dog to help veterans in Sheboygan area courtrooms

By Julia Fello
TMJ4 News
TMJ4 News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LawBs_0fhINNeN00

"No man left behind" is a motto you often hear from a Marine. But what happens once our brave soldiers return to civilian life and run into trouble?

Some have treatable disorders, but do not know it until they have a run-in with the law.

A new addition to Sheboygan's Veterans Court is hoping to make a big difference.

"Oliver" the dog has already changed the life of Marine Jesse Lovell. He says he lives with a rare hearing injury after serving in Desert Storm and Operation Enduring Freedom in Iraq.

"I don't like going out in public places because of physical disabilities that I have, but he makes me more comfortable doing the things that I need to do to get by in daily life," Lovell said.

TMJ4 News

He received Oliver for free, thanks to the Sheboygan non-profit, Dogs2DogTags .

"He's my constant companion. Everywhere I go, I mean everywhere I go," Lovell said.

Pam Wittkopp

Now Lovell and Oliver will be part of a new effort to support fellow veterans who are facing time in Sheboygan County Veterans Court.

TMJ4 News

"They're going through things that I totally get," said Lovell.

Judge Angela Sutkiewicz was on board with the idea from the start.

"Having him here, its wonderful, it calms people," Sutkiewicz said. "It changes the atmosphere. He socializes a bit before court."

TMJ4 News

"He's actually off-leash at the beginning of court," said Pam Wittkopp, Executive Director of Dogs2DogTags .

Wittkopp is the one who rescued Oliver from a Texas shelter. Oliver was rescued just one day before he was going to be euthanized. She nursed him back to health and trained him for 10 months to become a service animal.

"He stays with the defendant who's talking to the judge and gives him support," Wittkopp said.

TMJ4 News

Dogs2DogTags has paired 32 dogs with an area veteran. Everyone is excited about the new direction to show more veterans there is light at the end of the tunnel.

The organization covers all medical expenses of the animals they pair with veterans for its entire life. Click here to learn more .

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Comments / 2

Related
seehafernews.com

Manitowoc Good Samaritan Tells Her Story

“Nurse Sue”, as she was known shortly after administering aid at a Brown County crash scene the day before Mother’s Day, is telling her inspiring story now to Seehafer News. Susie Bown of Manitowoc is an operating room nurse at Holy Family Memorial Medical Center. Bown and her...
MANITOWOC, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Sheboygan County, WI
City
Oliver, WI
Sheboygan, WI
Lifestyle
Local
Wisconsin Lifestyle
Sheboygan County, WI
Lifestyle
Local
Wisconsin Pets & Animals
Sheboygan County, WI
Government
State
Texas State
Sheboygan, WI
Government
Local
Wisconsin Government
City
Sheboygan, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Pewaukee HAZMAT situation at Goodwill off Silvernail

PEWAUKEE, Wis. - Multiple fire crews from the area and the City of Waukesha HAZMAT team responded to a situation at the Goodwill off Silvernail Road in Pewaukee Saturday. It happened around 11 a.m. Crews on scene were met by employees who said they were sorting bins when an unknown...
PEWAUKEE, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Vandals confess to damage in Campbellsport park

CAMPBELLSPORT, Wis. (WBAY) - Vandals strike in Campbellsport, again, leaving a mess in a bathroom at Fireman’s Park. It was earlier this week when damage was discovered at Fireman’s Park in Campbellsport. Soap was splattered all over the floor and walls in the women’s bathroom. A makeshift cross was stuffed into one of the toilets. It’s the third time this year that vandals caused damage in the park.
CAMPBELLSPORT, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Service Animal#Marine
WISN

Cool Waters will be closed this summer

WEST ALLIS, Wis. — Cool Waters Aquatic Park will not open this summer. According to its announcement Thursday, Milwaukee County Parks will reopen less than half of its pools and splash pads this summer. Cool Waters, the aquatic park in Greenfield Park in West Allis, did not make the...
WEST ALLIS, WI
WBAY Green Bay

CDC: 18 Wisconsin counties have high COVID-19 levels

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) – The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention report 18 counties in Wisconsin have high levels of COVID-19, including Marinette County and a number that border WBAY’s wider viewing area: Lincoln, Marathon, Ozaukee and Washington. The CDC says face masks are strongly recommended in counties with high community spread along with more attention to other mitigation efforts: social distancing, reducing gatherings outside your household, more frequent use of hand sanitizer and/or washing hands, and cleaning high-touch surfaces.
WISCONSIN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Desert
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Pets
Country
Iraq
wearegreenbay.com

Manitowoc, Brown Co. to get living snow fence, how it works:

WISCONSIN, (WFRV) – Any mention of snow is off the table as summer approaches, but the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) is making sure a living snow fence is added before we lose the too-short warm weather. But what is a snow fence? And how does it help drivers during the winter?
MANITOWOC, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Driver involved in Appleton I-41 crash dies, identified

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – A driver involved in the crash that happened over two weeks ago in Appleton has died. According to the Appleton Police Department, one of the drivers involved in a crash on I-41 in Appleton back on May 3 has died. 33-year-old Chelsey Jennings from Berlin was identified as the driver.
APPLETON, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Officials: Children show remorse over vandalism at Campbellsport park

CAMPBELLSPORT, Wis. (WBAY) - Parents and children have come forward to fess up to vandalism at Fireman’s Park in Campbellsport. The Campbellsport Police Department says the children have shown remorse for their actions in vandalizing bathrooms at the park. “Police Chief Dornbrook and Fire Chief Olson will be meeting...
CAMPBELLSPORT, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Update: Woman wanted for questioning in Green Bay found

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Green Bay police confirmed that they have located the 32-year-old woman who was wanted for questioning in connection with an active case. Just hours after the Green Bay Police Department first announced that they were searching for 32-year-old Brittney Rankel, officers were reportedly able to find her.
GREEN BAY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Dog found floating in Twin Lake

TOWN OF SPRINGWATER, Wis. (WBAY) - A small dog was found floating in Twin Lake Monday, according to the Waushara County Sheriff’s Office. The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) received an email about the dog around 10:30 a.m. DNR wardens reached out to the Waushara County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies responded to the scene once DNR wardens found the dog.
WAUSHARA COUNTY, WI
TMJ4 News

TMJ4 News

23K+
Followers
10K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Milwaukee, Wisconsin news and weather from TMJ4 News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.tmj4.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy