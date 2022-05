ST. GEORGE, Utah- A greater portion of Utah Black women have jobs compared to other women in the state, but their wages are lower, and they face much higher poverty rates. Those are just some of the disparities highlighted in a new report from Utah State University’s Utah Women & Leadership Project. “The Status of Utah Black Women” is one of a series of research reports that uses data to spotlight the experiences of Utah women and girls of color.

