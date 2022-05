Celebrating Pride Month this year, includes the Cortez in their 2022 “Be True” campaign alongside a SB Dunk Low colorway that surfaced previously. With Pride Month taking place annually in June, Nike continues its tradition of celebrating the LGBTQIA+ community with its “Be True” collection. The Cortez is one sneaker the brand has opted to include in this year’s offerings, and its kids size variation has just been unveiled. Key parts to the theme include layered Swooshes embroidered on each side of the shoe and a portion of the midsole carrying a multicolor gradient. This is likely added to channel the essence of a rainbow — a symbol that is commonly associated with the annual celebration. The core layers are made up of traditional Cortez elements including suede and canvas on the off-white upper while the outsole features its iconic herringbone pattern. “Be True” branding is found on the tongue and insole, rounding out the detailing of this colorway.

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 1 DAY AGO