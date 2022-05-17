ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

The U.S. Postal Service is offering more free COVID tests by mail

By Jamal Thalji
Tampa Bay Times
Tampa Bay Times
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1S8Zrm_0fhIMa2L00
Youngstown City Health Department worker Faith Terreri grabs two at-home COVID-19 test kits to be handed out during a Dec. 30, 2021 distribution event. The U.S. government is offering another round of free at-home COVID-19 test kits to the country. Order online from the U.S. Postal Service via www.covid.gov/tests. [ DAVID DERMER | AP ]

The U.S. government is offering another round of free at-home COVID-19 test kits to every residential address in the country.

The tests are available to order online from the U.S. Postal Service via www.covid.gov/tests. They can also be ordered by calling 800-232-0233 or via TTY at 888-720-7489 from 8 a.m. to midnight, seven days a week.

Orders can be placed via the Disability Information and Access Line (DIAL) line at 888-677-1199, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. five days a week, or email DIAL@usaginganddisability.org.

This is the third round of at-home test kits that can be ordered per address. Each of the first two rounds provided four tests per order. The latest round is good for eight tests per address. But if you missed ordering those earlier allotments, you can still place an extra order and receive another eight kits.

The new round of tests will ship in two packages. Shipping is free and you’ll be provided with a tracking order to track via email or text. Residential P.O. Box addresses are also eligible to receive test kits, and sites such as the UPS Store or FedEx Office.

The U.S. government asks that you check the package to confirm you’ve received the right amount of test kits, and that they haven’t expired. For more information about at-home COVID-19 test kits, including shelf-life, the Food and Drug Administration set up a website at: bit.ly/3Prre0r. If you need help finding a test site near you, visit: bit.ly/3Miv3Db.

• • •

How to get tested

Tampa Bay: The Times can help you find the free, public COVID-19 testing sites in the bay area.

Florida: The Department of Health has a website that lists testing sites in the state. Some information may be out of date.

The U.S.: The Department of Health and Human Services has a website that can help you find a testing site.

• • •

How to get vaccinated

The COVID-19 vaccine for ages 5 and up and booster shots for eligible recipients are being administered at doctors’ offices, clinics, pharmacies, grocery stores and public vaccination sites. Many allow appointments to be booked online. Here’s how to find a site near you:

Find a site: Visit vaccines.gov to find vaccination sites in your ZIP code.

Call the National COVID-19 Vaccination Assistance Hotline.

Phone: 800-232-0233. Help is available in English, Spanish and other languages.

TTY: 888-720-7489

Disability Information and Access Line: Call 888-677-1199 or email DIAL@n4a.org.

• • •

OMICRON VARIANT: Omicron changed what we know about COVID. Here’s the latest on how the infectious COVID-19 variant affects masks, vaccines, boosters and quarantining.

KIDS AND VACCINES: Got questions about vaccinating your kid? Here are some answers.

BOOSTER SHOTS: Confused about which COVID booster to get? This guide will help.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SLDp5_0fhIMa2L00

BOOSTER QUESTIONS: Are there side effects? Why do I need it? Here’s the answers to your questions.

PROTECTING SENIORS: Here’s how seniors can stay safe from the virus.

GET THE DAYSTARTER MORNING UPDATE: Sign up to receive the most up-to-date information.

We’re working hard to bring you the latest news on the coronavirus in Florida. This effort takes a lot of resources to gather and update. If you haven’t already subscribed, please consider buying a print or digital subscription.

Comments / 0

Related
Tampa Bay Times

Florida COVID cases jump 53%. Tampa Bay transmission levels rise.

Florida’s average daily COVID-19 cases have jumped 53% in the past week, according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data. It’s the largest week-to-week increase in the state since the peak of the omicron wave in January. Hospitalizations increased by over 20% over the same seven-day period, from May 14-20. Infections and hospitalizations are still low relative to levels seen during previous waves, and the majority of Florida hospitals are not reporting staffing problems, according to federal data. But the seven-day average of 8,601 cases is the highest since Feb. 14.
FLORIDA STATE
Tampa Bay Times

Pasco County shooting kills 1, injures 2

Three people were shot, one fatally, in the Dade City area Wednesday afternoon, the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office reported. The shooting occurred about 1 p.m. in the Johns Road area of Dade City. Several people who were “known to each” got into an argument, and one person started shooting, sheriff’s officials said in a news release.
PASCO COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Coronavirus
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Health
Local
Florida Government
Fast Company

Free COVID-19 tests USPS: How to get your 3rd round mailed to your home

The U.S. government is now offering a third round of free at-home COVID-19 tests. As NPR reports, the additional set of tests comes as a surprise as the government’s COVID tests website was quietly updated on Monday to announce the free third round of testing kits without any fanfare. Here’s what you need to know:
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Postal Service#Covid#U S#The U S Postal Service#Tty#Residential P O Box#The Ups Store#Fedex Office
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
HHS
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Daily Voice

COVID-19: New Recall Issued For Rapid Tests, FDA Says

A new recall has been issued for some COVID-19 rapid tests that are not authorized for distribution, the US Food and Drug Administration announced on Tuesday, May 10.The FDA is warning people not to use the Skippack Medical Lab SARS-CoV-2 Antigen Rapid Test (Colloidal Gold). Click here for the prod…
PUBLIC HEALTH
News 12

The New Normal: Biden administration warns that the US could see surge of COVID-19

News 12's Elizabeth Hashagen was joined by Dr. Sharon Nachman to talk about a possible surge of COVID-19 infections in the fall and winter. The Biden administration is warning the United States could see 100 million coronavirus infections and a potentially significant wave of deaths this fall and winter, driven by new Omicron subvariants that have shown a remarkable ability to escape immunity. Several experts agreed that a major wave this fall and winter is possible given waning immunity from vaccines and infections, loosened restrictions and the rise of variants better able to escape immune protections.
U.S. POLITICS
BGR.com

Stimulus check update: Here’s every single state sending stimulus money in 2022

We’ve made the point on a number of occasions now that when and whether anyone gets a new stimulus check is largely a function of luck. And, correspondingly, that person’s luck is a function of geography — more specifically, where they happen to live. Whereas the federal stimulus checks, including 2021’s six monthly child tax credit payments, were broad-based and sent out to tens of millions of Americans, those are a thing of the past from the federal government now.
INCOME TAX
Tampa Bay Times

Tampa Bay Times

Tampa, FL
67K+
Followers
21K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

The Tampa Bay Times, winner of 12 Pulitzer Prizes, is the most trusted news source serving the Tampa Bay area. We are story tellers and truth tellers. We go where the facts take us to tell the definitive story of the Tampa Bay area.

 https://www.tampabay.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy