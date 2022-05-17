The U.S. Postal Service is offering more free COVID tests by mail

Youngstown City Health Department worker Faith Terreri grabs two at-home COVID-19 test kits to be handed out during a Dec. 30, 2021 distribution event. The U.S. government is offering another round of free at-home COVID-19 test kits to the country. Order online from the U.S. Postal Service via www.covid.gov/tests. [ DAVID DERMER | AP ]

The U.S. government is offering another round of free at-home COVID-19 test kits to every residential address in the country.

The tests are available to order online from the U.S. Postal Service via www.covid.gov/tests. They can also be ordered by calling 800-232-0233 or via TTY at 888-720-7489 from 8 a.m. to midnight, seven days a week.

Orders can be placed via the Disability Information and Access Line (DIAL) line at 888-677-1199, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. five days a week, or email DIAL@usaginganddisability.org.

This is the third round of at-home test kits that can be ordered per address. Each of the first two rounds provided four tests per order. The latest round is good for eight tests per address. But if you missed ordering those earlier allotments, you can still place an extra order and receive another eight kits.

The new round of tests will ship in two packages. Shipping is free and you’ll be provided with a tracking order to track via email or text. Residential P.O. Box addresses are also eligible to receive test kits, and sites such as the UPS Store or FedEx Office.

The U.S. government asks that you check the package to confirm you’ve received the right amount of test kits, and that they haven’t expired. For more information about at-home COVID-19 test kits, including shelf-life, the Food and Drug Administration set up a website at: bit.ly/3Prre0r. If you need help finding a test site near you, visit: bit.ly/3Miv3Db.

• • •

How to get tested

Tampa Bay: The Times can help you find the free, public COVID-19 testing sites in the bay area.

Florida: The Department of Health has a website that lists testing sites in the state. Some information may be out of date.

The U.S.: The Department of Health and Human Services has a website that can help you find a testing site.

• • •

How to get vaccinated

The COVID-19 vaccine for ages 5 and up and booster shots for eligible recipients are being administered at doctors’ offices, clinics, pharmacies, grocery stores and public vaccination sites. Many allow appointments to be booked online. Here’s how to find a site near you:

Find a site: Visit vaccines.gov to find vaccination sites in your ZIP code.

Call the National COVID-19 Vaccination Assistance Hotline.

Phone: 800-232-0233. Help is available in English, Spanish and other languages.

TTY: 888-720-7489

Disability Information and Access Line: Call 888-677-1199 or email DIAL@n4a.org.

• • •

OMICRON VARIANT: Omicron changed what we know about COVID. Here’s the latest on how the infectious COVID-19 variant affects masks, vaccines, boosters and quarantining.

KIDS AND VACCINES: Got questions about vaccinating your kid? Here are some answers.

BOOSTER SHOTS: Confused about which COVID booster to get? This guide will help.

BOOSTER QUESTIONS: Are there side effects? Why do I need it? Here’s the answers to your questions.

PROTECTING SENIORS: Here’s how seniors can stay safe from the virus.

GET THE DAYSTARTER MORNING UPDATE: Sign up to receive the most up-to-date information.

We’re working hard to bring you the latest news on the coronavirus in Florida. This effort takes a lot of resources to gather and update. If you haven’t already subscribed, please consider buying a print or digital subscription.