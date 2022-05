POINTE COUPEE PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) – One person was killed in a boating accident on False River on Friday night, according to the Pointe Coupee Sheriff’s Office. Sheriff Rene’ Thibodeaux says that two bass boats collided almost head-on at 10 p.m. on Friday. Neighbors living on the river heard a loud noise, brought their boats out, and were able to rescue two people. They were sent to Our Lady of the Lake Hospital in Baton Rouge.

