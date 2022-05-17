ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Terre Haute, IN

‘Serve The Valley’ program seeking projects

By Brandyn Benter
WTWO/WAWV
WTWO/WAWV
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xat6f_0fhILfPl00

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — The United Way of the Wabash Valley is planning its annual volunteering event. “Serve The Valley” is a program designed to rally volunteers throughout the community on July 22.

The organization says the event is a way to make a meaningful impact in the place we call home. The group is seeking community volunteer projects from local organizations. Volunteer sign-ups will begin in mid-June.

United Way of Knox County opens new location

Participation is open to any organization in the UWWV service area, including Clay, Parke, Sullivan, Vermillion, and Vigo counties in Indiana as well as Clark County in Illinois.

For more information about project ideas and requirements visit the UWWV website here .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyWabashValley.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WTWO/WAWV

Safety and fire officials draw for annual Demolition Derby

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WAWV/WTWO) – Safety and fire officials prepare for 4th annual “Guns vs. Hoses” Demolition Derby. The derby is one of the major kick offs to the Vigo County Fair each year. Saturday May 21st 8 police and fire departments gathered at Lambert’s Towing to draw cars for this year’s race. Lamberts towing […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Community cleans Veteran headstones before Memorial Day

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WAWV/WTWO) – Terre Haute Lodge No.19 along with masonic and community organizations have prepared for Memorial Day. Organizations gathered at the Soldiers & Sailors Circle located at the Highland Lawn Cemetery to clean veteran’s headstones before Memorial Day. Over 200 headstones were cleaned in compliance with the standards set forth by the […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Volunteers help clean up downtown TH for spring

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Downtown Terre Haute is all ‘spruced up’ for spring thanks to a local business. Friday, volunteers with Garmong Construction helped clean up the downtown area. They received help from the Terre Haute Chamber of Commerce and the Convention Center’s staff. Work involved planting flowers, placing mulch, and pulling weeds. Mayor […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Terre Haute, IN
Society
City
Terre Haute, IN
State
Indiana State
Local
Indiana Sports
Local
Indiana Society
State
Illinois State
City
Sullivan, IN
Terre Haute, IN
Sports
WTWO/WAWV

Antique store donating portion of sales to Vigo History Center

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A local antique store is helping preserve history in Vigo County. This weekend Missy’s and Sissy’s Treasures will be donating 5% of their proceeds to the Vigo County History Center. The antique consignment store is located at 569 North 13th Street in Terre Haute. The shop is also offering a […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Clark Co. Board and Farm Bureau oppose Grain Belt Express

CLARK CO, Il (WTWO/WAWV) — The Clark County Board and Farm Bureau are opposing the extension of the Grain Belt Express. It’s a direct high voltage line that produces renewable energy from Kansas across the Midwest. If approved by the Illinois Commerce Commission, the line would extend hundreds of miles across the state in nine […]
CLARK COUNTY, IL
WTWO/WAWV

West Vigo students create community garden

WEST TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — There’s a new community garden in West Terre Haute and it was planted by local students. West Vigo High School’s government class was tasked with coming up with ideas for community projects. The garden was one of two projects selected to receive an Oakley Foundation Grant. The grant funding […]
WEST TERRE HAUTE, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Wabash Valley#Charity#Vermillion#Uwwv#Nexstar Media Inc#Mywabashvalley Com
WTWO/WAWV

Charleston doughnut shop ranked top 25 in U.S.

CHARLESTON, Ill. (WCIA) — Revival City Doughnuts in Charleston is celebrating after being ranked a top-25 doughnut shop in the U.S. by Feast and Field. Owner Marschell McCoy said she couldn’t have done without her community. “I appreciate the fact that the local community and the region have embraced Revival City Doughnuts,” McCoy said. Revival […]
CHARLESTON, IL
WTWO/WAWV

South Vermillion could move grades to different schools

VERMILLION COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – The South Vermillion Community School Corporation hosted a community meeting to discuss the future of its three elementary schools on Thursday. The three schools in question are Van Duyn, Ernie Pyle and Central Elementary schools. These are the oldest buildings in the corporation. SVCS is one of many corporations in […]
VERMILLION COUNTY, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Vigo History Center readying for Juneteenth celebration

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Officials at the Vigo County History Center are preparing for an upcoming celebration of freedom. The Juneteenth celebration will be held Sunday, June 19 commemorating the day when federal troops arrived in Galveston Texas in 1865 to announce by executive decree and ensure that all enslaved people be freed. Juneteenth […]
VIGO COUNTY, IN
WTWO/WAWV

New competition for Black entrepreneurs

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A new competition called “Pitch Black” will provide support to local Black-owned businesses and entrepreneurs. Launch Terre Haute will host the contest, the first local pitch competition for Black entrepreneurs. It’s in partnership with the Chamber of Commerce and the West Central Indiana Small Business Development Center. Participating businesses will […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
United Way
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Charities
WTWO/WAWV

Redevelopment plans announced for old THPD HQ

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Future plans for the old Terre Haute Police Department Headquarters building on Wabash Ave. are in the works. Terre Haute Mayor Duke Bennett said the old building will be torn down and replaced with a new housing unit. The unit will house students and young professionals. Some units will be a […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTWO/WAWV

THHS offers lower adoption rates in memory of Chloe Carroll

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WAWV/WTWO) – The Terre Haute Humane offered discounted adoptions May 21st in memory of Chloe Carroll. 15-year-old Chloe Carroll aspired to be a veterinarian but was shot and killed in the summer of 2021. Carroll’s parents set up a memorial fund for the shelter to provide that extra medical attention for the […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Power outage for almost 2K east Terre Haute customers

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A tree falling on a power line is reportedly the cause of a power outage affecting almost two thousand customers on the east side of Terre Haute Friday. The outage affecting a total of 1,965 customers was first reported at 3:18 p.m. according to Duke Energy’s outage map. The outage […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Storms knock out power to hundreds of Valley residents

UPDATE: North Daviess Community Schools are on a TWO HOUR DELAY today (Friday). This is likely due to the severe weather that hit that area hard last night. UPDATE: Power has been restored to most Duke Energy customers. Win Energy is still working to restore power to more than 100 residents in Sullivan and Knox […]
SULLIVAN COUNTY, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Baby formula set to arrive in central Indiana to ease shortage

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WXIN) — The first shipment of baby formula is expected to arrive in central Indiana within days in hopes of easing a supply bottleneck here in the U.S. The White House said Nestle-manufactured formula brought from Switzerland as part of Operation Fly Formula will come to Plainfield. Families have been worried for weeks […]
PLAINFIELD, IN
WTWO/WAWV

VCSC high schools try to beat a Guinness World Record

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Students from all three VCSC high schools came together Friday morning to try and break a Guinness World Record. The goal was to have the largest game of Duck, Duck, Goose. Over 2,000 students came to Terre Haute South in high spirts of winning to play the game. The game […]
VIGO COUNTY, IN
WTWO/WAWV

What’s The Scoop recognized by Hershey’s

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Friday a Terre Haute ice cream shop was recognized for its sales and marketing efforts. What’s The Scoop, received ‘The Golden Scoop Award’ from Hershey’s Ice Cream. The eatery, which serves Hershey’s Ice Cream was one of nine in the state of Indiana to receive the award. To celebrate the […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTWO/WAWV

WTWO/WAWV

2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
314K+
Views
ABOUT

WTWO in the Wabash Valley is the leading local source for breaking news and weather in Terre Haute, with the latest updates on mywabashvalley.com.

 https://www.mywabashvalley.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy