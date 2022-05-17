‘Serve The Valley’ program seeking projects

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — The United Way of the Wabash Valley is planning its annual volunteering event. “Serve The Valley” is a program designed to rally volunteers throughout the community on July 22.

The organization says the event is a way to make a meaningful impact in the place we call home. The group is seeking community volunteer projects from local organizations. Volunteer sign-ups will begin in mid-June.

Participation is open to any organization in the UWWV service area, including Clay, Parke, Sullivan, Vermillion, and Vigo counties in Indiana as well as Clark County in Illinois.

For more information about project ideas and requirements visit the UWWV website here .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyWabashValley.com.