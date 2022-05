ORLANDO, FL – South Dakota State lost its opening game in the NCAA Division I Softball Orlando Regional Friday 2-1 to 23rd-ranked Michigan at the UCF Softball Complex. SDSU (40-12) trailed 2-0 before Cylie Halvorson hit her 18th home run of the season in the sixth inning to cut the Wolverines’ lead to 2-1. The Jackrabbits had runners in six of the seven innings, but stranded seven runners. Grace Glanzer pitched a complete game, allowing two runs and six hits with three strikeouts.

