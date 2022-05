May 21, 2022 – Motorists will experience a two-lane traffic pattern for up to eight months on a construction project on US 59, north of Corrigan, in Polk County. Beginning Monday, May 23, traffic on US 59 from just north of Piney Creek to just north of Old Highway 35, southbound traffic will be detoured into the northbound inside lane during daytime operations. This traffic pattern will continue up to four months during daytime work hours.

CORRIGAN, TX ・ 22 HOURS AGO