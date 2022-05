A two-block section of State Street in Quincy remains closed, after a fire in an empty apartment building Wednesday afternoon. Quincy Fire Chief Bernie Vahlkamp says that the three alarm fire that destroyed the three-story building at 7th and State appears to have started from inside the building. Investigators with the Illinois State Fire Marshal's office are on the scene Thursdsay, trying to determine the exact point of origin and the cause of the destructive blaze. The apartment building at 7th and State has not been occupied in recent years, and was the site of a deadly fire 15 years ago. Three people died in that 2008 blaze. Quincy firefighters were called to 7th and State at 5:47 P.M. Wednesday. Heavy smoke was rolling from the three-story structure and soon the roof collapsed. Chief Vahlkamp says there is concern the structure will collapse.

QUINCY, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO