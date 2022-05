For 2022, Naperville Park District is changing the way it distributes the tulip bulbs that are removed each spring. Instead of selling the bulbs for $3 per dozen, the District will join with the City of Naperville and the Downtown Naperville Alliance to make the leftover bulbs from the Riverwalk and other Park District locations available for free, along with bulbs from the City and other downtown locations.

NAPERVILLE, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO